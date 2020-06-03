Happy Camper Live Hosts Camp Zoomsical - Virtual Musical Theatre Summer Camp

The national pandemic has given rise to creativity in bringing arts education and performance opportunities to students of all ages. Happy Camper Live and Confident Performance Coaching Team Up to Give Kids Virtual Musical Theatre and More This Summer.

When Melissa Boher Jacobson, longtime performing arts coach and director of musical theatre productions for kids, found out her popular theatre camp and production of Moana, Jr. at a local community center was cancelled, she was determined not to let camp and show cancellations cancel the joy of musical theatre for kids this summer. Melissa got on the phone with CEO and Founder of Happy Camper Live, Allison Miller, and told her of her idea to create a remote musical theatre production, and a collaboration was born!

Happy Camper Live, the world's best virtual summer camp, and Confident Performance Coaching, 19-year veteran performing arts coaches, are joining forces to make sure cancelled musical theatre productions and camps do not cancel joyous camp experiences, including musical theatre productions for campers around the world. Happy Camper Live, which brings the summer camp experience to everyone, by providing hundreds of authentic summer camp experiences, like arts and crafts, talent shows, music, sports, outdoor adventures, cooking, performing arts, and and even the world's biggest campfire, 365 days a year, will feature content and training from Confident Performance Coaching as they prepare and audition for Camp Zoomsical, a three-week camp, focused on creating a fully staged Broadway style, remotely produced musical from Beat by Beat Press, called Space Pirates, starring campers, that, along with learning and performing the show, will provide life-long skills like confident audition techniques, confident singing techniques, film making and editing, creative costume creation, confident mindset, resilience, resourcefulness, independence and a final filmed musical theatre production to share with family and friends. In keeping with Happy Camper Live's mission to bring summer camp to everyone, and Confident Performance Coaching's mission to use performing arts to empower kids with confidence, self esteem and resilience, campers will experience all the magic of putting together a musical, including rehearsal, choreography, learning songs, staging, filmmaking, and acting instruction, and even learn to create their own costumes, props and scenery, as well as have time to socialize and build lifelong friendships with other campers.

If you would like more information about Camp Zoomsical's production of Space Pirates, and how Confident Performance Coaching and Happy Camper Live are continuing to engage kids far and wide this summer with the joy of musical theatre and more, please call Melissa Boher Jacobson at 561-270-5808 or email her at melissa@melissaboherjacobson.com.

