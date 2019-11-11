Coral Springs Center For The Arts Offers Six Concerts and Shows In December and January

As one year winds down and another begins, the Coral Springs Center for the Arts has scheduled six memorable concerts, holiday shows and outrageous comedy in December and January. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive. Tickets for all concerts and shows are now available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.

December 7 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Andrew Dice Clay is proud to be one of America's most controversial and outrageous comics in history. In 1990 he became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden two nights in a row. That same year he played the lead role in the comedy-mystery film The Adventures of Ford Fairlane and has starred in numerous classic 80's films such as Pretty In Pink, Casual Sex and many more. Over the last few years, his role in Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine got critical praise for his role alongside Cate Blanchett and Alec Baldwin. He's had recurring roles on HBO's hit show Entourage and Martin Scorsese's Vinyl. In his most recent film, A Star Is Born, written and directed by Bradley Cooper, he played Lady Gaga's father.

Tickets start at $71

A Magical Cirque Christmas

December 8 at 7 pm (Sunday)

Experience the magic of Christmas with dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists from all corners of the world, accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live. Get into the spirit of the season with this merry treat that's perfect for the entire family.

Tickets start at $47

Salute to Vienna

December 31 at 7 pm (Tuesday)

Salute to Vienna will once again captivate audiences at Coral Springs Center for the Arts on New Year's Eve. Led by the charming and witty conductor, expert in Viennese music, Bernhard Schneider of Vienna and featuring Vienna's Jennifer Davison and New York's Brian Cheney, along with dancers from National Ballet of Hungary, International Champion Ballroom Dancers, and the Strauss Symphony of America, the concert will fill the hall with the sights and sounds of Vienna at the turn of the 20th Century.

Tickets start at $55

Romeo & Juliet Ballet

January 4 at 7:30 pm (Saturday)

A full length Ballet in two acts; choreography and production by M. Lavrovsky and Garry Sevoyan. Music by Sergei Prokofiev. Playing Juliet is Prima Ballerina Olena Dobrianska and playing Romero is Principal Dancer Sergii Dotsenko. This full-scale production, set to the music of Sergey Prokofiev and based on William Shakespeare's timeless tale of tragic love. The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine bring 55 of Ukrainian talented and brightest Ballet stars to present the most passionate romantic tragedy of love.

Tickets start at $49

Memories of Elvis

January 11 at 7:30 pm (Saturday)

The only tribute artist hired by Elvis Presley Enterprises to perform at Graceland's Heartbreak Hotel. Chris Macdonald will pay tribute to the incredible story of the King of Rock-n-Roll in a truly dynamic performance complete with costumes, dancers, and a high-energy concert band. Join us for this special celebration of the life and music of one of the greatest entertainers and pop culture icons of our time.

Tickets start at $33

The Righteous Brothers

January 12 at 7 pm (Sunday)

With a string of #1 classics, including the most played song in radio history, You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin', the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts in four decades. After Bobby's death in 2003, fans and friends pleaded with him to keep The Righteous Brothers alive.

Tickets start at $52

The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive. Tickets for all concerts and shows at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts are available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.





