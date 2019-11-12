Community Caring Center Of PB County To Host HAVANA NIGHTS Casino Party

Doreen Robinson, board president of the Community Caring Center of Palm Beach County (CCCPBC), today invited friends and supporters to participate in the nonprofit organization's annual fundraiser HAVANA NIGHTS Casino Party.

The festive event will be held at Benvenuto Restaurant, 1730 N. Federal Highway in Boynton Beach, on Wednesday, December 4, starting at 5:30 pm.

"Please come and enjoy an evening of style as we take a trip to the iconic Tropicana Club of the 1950s," said Robinson. "This is the perfect opportunity to experience Cuba's romantic nightlife and more, while helping the Community Caring Center to continue to offer food-related social services and economic development programs to more than 5,000 people in our community."

The HAVANA NIGHTS Casino Party will include Latin rhythms, casino tables, dinner by the bite, raffles, a silent auction, big stack prizes and more. The requested attire for guests is Panama Chic, including floral prints and fedoras.

The cost to attend is $125 per person, but only $100 for early registration, which ends on November 22. Tickets are available now at the Center's website: www.CCCPBC.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

All donations and proceeds go to the Community Caring Center of Palm Beach County.

Note: The casino gaming tables are provided for entertainment purposes only by Casino Nights Florida, Inc. Must be 18 years or older to play.

Organized by the Boynton Beach Ministerial Alliance in 1987, CCCPBC offers a series of food-related social services and economic development programs to more than 2,500 families, including:

+ Emergency food, shelter, and financial aid

+ Affordable food distribution program with the USDA

+ Senior care giving program, including both veggie mobile and home delivered meals

+ Gardening and nutrition education for adults and children

+ Urban farming and culinary business development projects

+ Food Stamp applications and recertifications; prescription drug, Medicaid and SSI applications

+ Faith In Action program that recruits, trains and supports caring volunteers to help their frail and elderly neighbors

For more information about the Community Caring Center of Palm Beach County, please call 561.364.9501 or visit www.cccpbc.org.





