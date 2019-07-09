Cast Announced For MNM's A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM At The Kravis Center

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts and MNM Theatre Company are pleased to announce that casting is complete for their upcoming co-production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, which will run from November 22 - December 8 in the Kravis' Rinker Playhouse.

"Forum is such a fun show," MNM's Executive Producer/Artistic Director Marcie Gorman said recently. "And we're incredibly lucky to have found a cast who can sing and dance and deliver the comedy - and what comedy! The script is hilarious and clever, and often extremely politically incorrect... and of course the music is Sondheim's...we can't wait to share it all with our audiences! Once again, our entire cast is local and we're very proud of that."

Dom Ruggiero, who directed I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, and My Way-A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra for MNM last season, will helm A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

Ruggiero has cast Johnbarry Green as Pseudolus, Michael Scott Ross* as Hysterium, Aaron Bower as Domina, Terry Hardcastle* as Marcus Lycus, Troy Stanley as Senex, Sean William Davis as Miles Gloriosus, Paul Thompson as Erronius, and Meg Frost as Philia. Other cast members include Victoria Joleen Anderson, Lauren Cluett, Alexandra Dow, Stephen Eisenwasser, Frank Francisco, Joshua Graham, Meredith Pughe, Ashley Rubin, and Alexandra Van Hasselt.

Paul Reekie will serve as Forum's Musical Director, and Laura Plyler will provide additional choreography.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum will run from November 22 - December 8. The production will take place in the Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center. Tickets are $39 - $55 and are on sale now. For tickets and information call 561-832-7469; online: www.kravis.org or mnmtheatre.org. For group rates and sales call 561-651-4438.





