Audition Prep Class and More Announced At Lake Worth Playhouse

Join us for the BAK Middle School of the Arts Dance Audition Prep Class from 9:00am to 10:30am Saturday October 10th, 2020 to December 19th, 2020 at the Lake Worth Playhouse!

This class will be in the rehearsal hall located next door to the main theatre. Girls should wear a solid color leotard and convertible or footless tights. Hair should be in a bun. Boys should wear a white or black t-shirt with leggings or convertible tights. Students who have ballet shoes should wear them. All students should also be prepared to dance barefoot. Do not wear skirts, jeans, or jewelry.

During the class, students will prepare for the upcoming BAK Dance audition.

Instructor: TBA Class Price: $400 Day and Time: Saturdays from 9:00am to 10:30am 10 Week Class We can't wait to see you there! Space is limited! **NO CLASS ON NOVEMBER 28**

