Arts Garage In Delray Beach Launches Monthly 'Out Of The House Concert Series'

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today announced that the nonprofit organization is launching a new monthly musical presentation featuring three amazing singer-songwriters-the Out of the House Concert Series, presented in collaboration with RoamingtheArts.com.

January 15 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

Jon Carroll

Leaning lyrically toward a three-act autobiographical presentation, Jon Carroll is a reverently musical historical guide through his multi-faceted career and its numerous relationships and influences. A celebration from the deeper hollows to the joyous peaks of rich song and story. The material ranges from the soulful, eclectic, inspirational, groovy to the poignant and heart-stirring. Carroll began his career with the Grammy winning Starland (Afternoon Delight) Vocal Band and has continued on an artistically versatile path as a sought after collaborator, performer, songwriter, composer and all around musician. His songs have been recorded by artists such as Linda Ronstadt (Get Closer) and Tom Jones, all the while contributing his gifts on stage and in studio with other artists like Mary Chapin Carpenter, Cheryl Wheeler, Rodney Crowell, John Jennings, John Gorka, John McCutcheon, Peter Wolf, Dennis Brennan, Eric Lindell, and the Dixie Chicks.

This event is part of our Out of the House Concert Series in collaboration with roamingthearts.com.

Tickets $25

February 19 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

Steve Forbert

Steve Forbert's 1979 song "Romeo's Tune" reached No. 11 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 13 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart. Forbert's first four albums all charted on the Billboard 200 chart, with Jack Rabbit Slim certified gold. In 2003, his Any Old Time album was nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Traditional Folk category. His folk-rock career has spanned four decades and counting. From 1978 to 1982, he released four acclaimed albums, the second of which Jackrabbit Slim went RIAA Gold Certified. He toured the U.S. and Europe many times over and even appeared opposite Cyndi Lauper in her music video for Girls Just Wanna Have Fun. His artistic pursuit has resulted in 20 studio albums and numerous live releases, compilations, and accolades. His songs have been recorded by Keith Urban, Rosanne Cash and Marty Stuart, and are as literary as they are musically vibrant. Brutally honest lyrics delivered with sensitivity create an uncommon trust with his listeners. Excelling in every decade of his career, Forbert exemplifies the best of the troubadour tradition.

This event is part of our Out of the House Concert Series in collaboration with roamingthearts.com.

Tickets $25

March 18 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

Victoria Vox

Victoria Vox is a 'ukulele-toting award-winning songwriter and performer. With a passion for songwriting since she was 10, her acoustic music style shifted to chanson tinged with jazz. She loves to make an audience laugh...and cry. Her songs are genuine, sometimes quirky, spanning a wide array of emotions. Since the release of her first ukulele album in 2006 (... and her Jumping Flea), Vox has been one of the leading songwriters on the ukulele scene, and she straddles into the folk scene as well, where she has opened for Jackson Browne, Tom Chapin, Leo Kottke, and Cheryl Wheeler. Her 10th album, Colorful Heart, is consistently eclectic. Anything is possible with a ukulele, and Victoria Vox is proof.

This event is part of our Out of the House Concert Series in collaboration with roamingthearts.com.

Tickets $25

How to Get Tickets:

Tickets for the Out of the House Concert Series are available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 561.450.6357 or going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.





