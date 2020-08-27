Actors' Rep Of West Palm Beach Announces Virtual Theatrical Performance

The show will be presented by Actors' Rep on September 11, 2020 at 8pm.

The first virtual performance of Beyond Therapy by Christopher Durang will be presented by Actors' Rep on September 11, 2020 at 8pm.



Among the pandemic, theatres across the country have been pivoting to a new way of life.

This hilarious play, strategically adapted by Bob Carter to meet COVID-19 safety precautions, will showcase a new age of theatre.

Bob Carter, Founder and Artistic Director at Actors' Rep said "We never thought our new venue for theatre would be online. We are exploring what this new theatre means. It opens new avenues for artistic exploration and invention."

Beyond Therapy will be presented online through ShowTix4U and will feature the six cast members, in their roles, interacting remotely, to bring a new perspective to theatre.

"This isn't what we originally imagined our 20-21 season looking like, but with new technology and amazing experts on our side, we've managed to create a really wonderful play that lends to the future of accessible theatre" said Carter.

The farcical comedy centers on the journey of those contending with mental health issues while looking for love, stability, and sanity - and their therapists probably need therapy most of all. It will keep audiences laughing while speaking to the issues that affect our community in modern times.

Actors' Rep, a repertory theatre, brings Beyond Therapy to the virtual screen for four nights; September 11, 12, 25 and 26 at 8pm.

To ensure accessibility, Actors' Rep will be lowering ticket prices to $10 a ticket.

