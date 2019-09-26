7,000 People To Visit Art On The Square In Delray Beach

The Cornell Art Museum invites art-goers of all ages to enjoy a two-day fine art show held on the grounds of Old School Square Nov. 9 and 10. Fall Art on the Square is a premier juried art show featuring more than 80 artists from across the country.

Fall Art on the Square is a free event drawing over 7,000 visitors to the annual outdoor art show. Beautifully situated on the campus surrounding the historic Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square, Fall Art on the Square is "right in the ART of the city" in Downtown Delray Beach.

Attendees will see a wide range of artistic creations, including photography, sculpture, blown glass, paintings, mixed-media, and more. In addition, the artists attend in order to personally display their work, giving attendees the opportunity to meet them and discuss their creations in person.

"It's amazing to see so many diverse talents gathered in one place, including our fellow non-profit art groups, engaging and discussing their work with curious art collectors." Says Marusca Gatto, Old School Square's Director of Art Events and Show Director for Art on the Square.

In addition to viewing and purchasing fine art work, visitors can enjoy live music, a gourmet café with delicious bites and wine and beer for purchase. Visitors are also encouraged to visit the Cornell Art Museum's newest exhibit, "Art Couture".





