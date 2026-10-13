WHITE AS SNOW Concludes Canadian Tour in Ottawa Oct 14-16

NEW! Ottawa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ottawa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

OTTAWA, CANADA – Haitian-Canadian multi-hyphenate artist, comedian and cultural worker Rose-Ingrid Benjamin is bringing her play White As Snow to Ottawa after a successful cross Canada tour that included stops at the Edmonton Fringe Festival, Wild Pride Montreal, Calgary Pride and Island Fringe where they took home Artists' Pick and Patrons' Pick at this year's festival.

“This isn't a clean narrative about leaving faith behind. It's messier than that. It's about holding love and harm in the same space. About realizing the thing that saved you might also be the thing you have to let go of.” - Stephen Kearley, Hi! Drama

Blending spoken word, music and storytelling Benjamin explores grief, loss, and belonging, creating “a deeply personal yet thoroughly relatable journey of self-discovery.” - Ramin Ostad, Edmonton Journal - 4 Stars

The now award winning show will be completing its tour this week in Ottawa October 14-16 at the Arts Court Studio. Directed by Kyle Brown (Come From Away, Mirvish/Australia), featuring musical direction and compositions by Katie-James (Freestyle Love Supreme, Broadway/National Tour, The Anania Show) and art design by Nataly Kais (Billie Eilish, Phish, A Little Death).

The performances will run approximately 60 minutes and will be followed by talk backs hosted by local artists and community leaders Laura Wilcox (Oct 14), Amanda Lowe (Oct 15) and Shanna Ossé (October 16-Black Out Night).





Tickets for the Ottawa stops are available on Eventbrite (https://shorturl.at/0K87D) and will be available at the door.





Press Inquiries can be sent to Rose-Ingrid Benjamin - roseingrid.benjamin@gmail.com | (613)791-6286

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 07 Hrs 08 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Ottawa News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me