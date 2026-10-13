WHITE AS SNOW Concludes Canadian Tour in Ottawa Oct 14-16
Directed by Kyle Brown, the play features musical direction by Katie-James and will be followed by artist-led talk backs each evening.
OTTAWA, CANADA – Haitian-Canadian multi-hyphenate artist, comedian and cultural worker Rose-Ingrid Benjamin is bringing her play White As Snow to Ottawa after a successful cross Canada tour that included stops at the Edmonton Fringe Festival, Wild Pride Montreal, Calgary Pride and Island Fringe where they took home Artists' Pick and Patrons' Pick at this year's festival.
“This isn't a clean narrative about leaving faith behind. It's messier than that. It's about holding love and harm in the same space. About realizing the thing that saved you might also be the thing you have to let go of.” - Stephen Kearley, Hi! Drama
Blending spoken word, music and storytelling Benjamin explores grief, loss, and belonging, creating “a deeply personal yet thoroughly relatable journey of self-discovery.” - Ramin Ostad, Edmonton Journal - 4 Stars
The now award winning show will be completing its tour this week in Ottawa October 14-16 at the Arts Court Studio. Directed by Kyle Brown (Come From Away, Mirvish/Australia), featuring musical direction and compositions by Katie-James (Freestyle Love Supreme, Broadway/National Tour, The Anania Show) and art design by Nataly Kais (Billie Eilish, Phish, A Little Death).
The performances will run approximately 60 minutes and will be followed by talk backs hosted by local artists and community leaders Laura Wilcox (Oct 14), Amanda Lowe (Oct 15) and Shanna Ossé (October 16-Black Out Night).
Tickets for the Ottawa stops are available on Eventbrite (https://shorturl.at/0K87D) and will be available at the door.
Press Inquiries can be sent to Rose-Ingrid Benjamin - roseingrid.benjamin@gmail.com | (613)791-6286
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