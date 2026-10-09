ROGERS V. ROGERS to Open GCTC's 2026–27 Season

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GCTC will open its 26–27 season with Rogers v. Rogers, running October 20 to November 1, 2026.

There's something oddly satisfying about watching these filthy rich people tear each other apart.

Following the death of company founder Ted Rogers, a multibillion-dollar family inheritance becomes a very public corporate showdown. At the centre is his son, Edward Rogers. On the other side: his mother, his sisters, members of the board, and enough lawyers to populate a small Canadian municipality. Meanwhile, Rogers' $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications puts even more money and chaos on the line.

Adapted for the stage by Michael Healey and performed by Shaw Festival and Stratford Festival favourite Tom Rooney, Rogers v. Rogers is a one-person theatrical whirlwind of family grudges, corporate power, and an extraordinary amount of money. Rooney brings the people behind the headlines and billion-dollar decisions face-to-face with the audience.

You've seen the logo. You've seen the bill. Now see the drama behind it. Rogers v. Rogers will run for two weeks at GCTC's Irving Greenberg Theatre Centre. Evening performances begin at 7:30 PM.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 18 Hrs 41 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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