ROGERS V. ROGERS to Open GCTC's 2026–27 Season
Tom Rooney stars in this one-person theatrical adaptation directed by Chris Abraham at the Irving Greenberg Theatre Centre.
GCTC will open its 26–27 season with Rogers v. Rogers, running October 20 to November 1, 2026.
There's something oddly satisfying about watching these filthy rich people tear each other apart.
Following the death of company founder Ted Rogers, a multibillion-dollar family inheritance becomes a very public corporate showdown. At the centre is his son, Edward Rogers. On the other side: his mother, his sisters, members of the board, and enough lawyers to populate a small Canadian municipality. Meanwhile, Rogers' $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications puts even more money and chaos on the line.
Adapted for the stage by Michael Healey and performed by Shaw Festival and Stratford Festival favourite Tom Rooney, Rogers v. Rogers is a one-person theatrical whirlwind of family grudges, corporate power, and an extraordinary amount of money. Rooney brings the people behind the headlines and billion-dollar decisions face-to-face with the audience.
You've seen the logo. You've seen the bill. Now see the drama behind it. Rogers v. Rogers will run for two weeks at GCTC's Irving Greenberg Theatre Centre. Evening performances begin at 7:30 PM.
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