December 19th Update: CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Orpheus/Meridian Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Ottawa Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Ottawa:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Phillip Merriman - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Ovation productions 31%

Kevin Carolan - COME FROM AWAY - National Arts Centre 29%

Nick Duckart - COME FROM AWAY - National Arts Centre 27%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Andy Allen-McCarthy - PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 33%

Joseph Stone - FALSETTOS - Orpheus/Gladstone 11%

Paul Melsness - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 11%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Mark Crawford - BED AND BREAKFAST - Great Canadian Theatre Company 25%

Matt Hertendy - LUNGS - Arts Court 22%

Paul Dunn - BED AND BREAKFAST - Great Canadian Theatre Company 18%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Julie Johnson - COME FROM AWAY - National Arts Centre 69%

Alison Whitehurst - BEAUTIFUL - National Arts Centre 7%

Angela Baumgardner - THE KING AND I - National Arts Centre 7%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Sophia Pierce - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 41%

Jerusha Lewis - SISTER ACT - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 25%

Julie Seguin - FALSETTOS - Orpheus/Gladstone 16%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Cindy Beaton - Nell Gwynn - Three Sisters/Gladstone 46%

Katie Ryerson - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Great Canadian Theatre Company 15%

Megan Carty - LUNGS - Arts Court 13%

Best Musical (non-professional)

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 30%

PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 29%

SISTER ACT - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 22%

Best Play (non-professional)

LOVE AND HUMAN REMAINS - Toto Too/Gladstone 26%

OF MICE AND MEN - Ottawa Little Theatre 23%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Ottawa Little Theatre 19%

Best Touring Show

COME FROM AWAY - National Arts Centre 79%

THE KING AND I - National Arts Centre 9%

THE HOCKEY SWEATER: A MUSICAL - National Arts Centre 7%

Theater of the Year

Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 59%

Toto Too/Gladstone 13%

Gladstone Theatre 13%

