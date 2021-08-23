Ziggy Marley Presents A Live Tribute To His Father at Dr. Phillips Center

Ziggy Marley - A Live Tribute to His Father - is coming to Dr. Phillips Center on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

The tribute, which will be the only one played in the state of Florida, will take place at the arts center's revamped Frontyard Festival presented by AdventHealth-giving more guests live, outdoor entertainment and unique experiences through mid-December 2021. Tickets will be on sale to the public on Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. ET at www.drphillipscenter.org.

Ziggy Marley is an eight-time Grammy winner, Emmy winner, musician, producer, activist and humanitarian who has cultivated a legendary career for close to 40 years.

The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Ziggy has hewed his path as a musical pioneer, infusing the reggae genre with funk, blues, rock and other elements through mindful songcraft.

Equal parts master storyteller and motivational guide, he deftly explores issues from environmental awareness to self-empowerment, social injustice to political inequity while returning again and again to the transformative power of love.

Over the past 15 years with his own companies, Tuff Gong Worldwide and Ishti Music, Marley has complete control of his masters and publishing, alongside his charity URGE-benefiting the well-being of children in Jamaica, Africa and North America. His newest release, Lift Our Spirits, Raise Our Voice, is out now via Tuff Gong Worldwide.

Dr. Phillips Center introduced the Frontyard Festival in December 2020 to make entertainment safely available to the community and give artists a place to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to demand and support from the community, the festival on the arts center's 3-acre front lawn has expanded and doubled in size after successfully hosting over 60,000 guests in the first six months of programming.

Dr. Phillips Center will continue offering live entertainment options, including concerts, Trivia Nights & Happy Hours and family-friendly movie nights through mid-December 2021.