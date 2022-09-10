YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN to Open Osceola Arts 62nd Season

Osceola Arts will celebrate its 62nd season of theatre when it opens its doors for the 2022-2023 theatre season later this month. Beginning Friday, September 16th, and running through Sunday, October 2nd Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein will be live on the Osceola Arts Main Stage.

Directed by Christopher Robinson, Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein is a horror parody musical based on the 1974 film of the same name and also penned by Brooks. Follow Frederick Frankenstein as he hopes to carry on his grandfather's legacy of bringing a corpse back to life. With the help of his servant Igor and assistant Inga, Dr. Frankenstein must decide if he will stay in Transylvania or flee the town that detests the Frankenstein name. This musical features a cast of talented men and women who are excited to bring this production to life on stage.

Tickets start at only $28, with Senior, student, and group rates available. Showtimes for Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein are at 7:30pm on Fridays, and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays, and an additional 2pm matinee performance on Saturday, October 1st. Osceola Arts will present an American Sign Language interpreted performance on Saturday, October 1st at 2pm. This production is rated PG-13 and contains some mature language, humor and actions.

Osceola Arts is pleased to also offer three new visual arts exhibits. Opening on September 17th, the Art Without Borders: Celebrating Hispanic Arts and Culture exhibit proudly showcases works by many local artists. In its 14th year, this exhibit embraces pride in heritage, culture, and community, honoring the rich diversity of the Hispanic/Latinx artists who are living and creating art in Florida. This juried exhibit will be on display through November 6th in the Main Galleries. The Ties That Bind, an exhibition of woodcuts, etchings, and paintings created by Alberto Gomez will be on display in the Community Gallery through November 6th. Additionally, the Studio Gallery plays host to The Art of Collecting: The Mateo Blanco Collection, an exhibit that showcases works created by Colombian artist Enrique Grau. It will be on display through November 4th. A free Artist's Reception will be held for all three exhibits on Saturday, September 17th from 2p-5p. All exhibits are free and open to the public.

For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit OsceolaArts.org or call 407-846-6257.

The mission of Osceola Arts is to promote, cultivate and foster interest and participation in the arts by providing affordable and accessible programs and facilities that encourage artistic expression in the diverse community they serve. Osceola Arts, a non-profit organization, is located at 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744. For more information visit OsceolaArts.org.