YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, RENT, CHARLOTTE'S WE & More Lead Orlando's October Theater Top Picks

Orlando is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. This month's offerings include Young Frankenstein, Rent, Charlotte's Web, and more!

Young Frankenstein

Athens Theatre - September 23, 2022 through October 16, 2022

Comedy genius Mel Brooks transforms Mary Shelleys revival of the corpse tale into our own era with his riotous account of Frankensteins modern-day grandson who inherits not only his progenitors estate but his desire to reanimate the dead. What sort of monster results? Will true love save the monster? Will the monster save young Frankenstein? Dont miss this monstrously entertaining and ridiculously wonderful show that will leave you in stitches!

For tickets: click here.

Malcolm X The Musical Reading

Orlando Shakes - October 08, 2022 through October 08, 2022

Set against the backdrop of the Civil Rights Movement, Malcolm X : The Musical tells the extraordinary story of a man's transformation from a life of crime on the streets of Harlem, to a minister and leader of the Black Muslim Movement. Calling out the injustices of racism, Malcolm X preached a message of empowerment to the African Americans of his day. Step into the knowledge of who Malcolm really was in this contemporary musical, and experience the pain, passion, and purpose of his life story in a new way!Disclaimer: Certain elements if this show may not be suitable for children under the age of thirteen. (Strong Language, Substance Abuse, Serious Themes.)

For tickets: click here.

The World Goes 'Round

The Mezz - October 08, 2022 through October 13, 2022

Filled with humor, romance, drama, and nonstop melody, this show is a thrilling celebration of life and the fighting spirit that keeps us all going. Five individuals find themselves careening through the world of love, babies, and coffee. From Cabaret to Chicago, the nonstop hit-parade features unforgettable gems, including "Mr. Cellophane," "Maybe This Time," "Cabaret" and "New York, New York," seamlessly interwoven into a passionate, harmonious, up-tempo evening of musical theatre. Guests have an add-on option of drinks and bites with the cast before the show. Directed by Faith Boles.

For tickets: click here.

RENT

Theater West End - September 29, 2022 through October 16, 2022

La Vie Boheme! Jonathan Larson's iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that shaped a generation of audiences and taught us all to measure our life in love.Set in the East Village of New York City, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon. with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

For tickets: click here.

Hansel & Gretel

Opera del Sol - October 28, 2022 through October 29, 2022

Opera del Sol presents Engelbert Humperdinck's Hansel & Gretel as you've never seen it before - more grim than Grimm, and more creepy than classic. Director Eric Pinder takes this beloved holiday favorite and twists it into a horrifying tale that leaves you wondering if everyone lives "happily ever after" afterall. Presented October 28 & 29 at the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Hansel & Gretel will be a night(mare) at the opera you won't want to miss.

For tickets: click here.

Say Goodnight, Gracie

Theater On The Edge - September 14, 2022 through October 30, 2022

Say Goodnight, Gracie tells the 1976 period story of five friends whose intention is to attend their high-school reunion. As they while away the hours before it is time to leave, they talk and smoke pot, with their conversation becoming funnierand more revealingas the smoke thickens.These are children of the idealistic 60s, unable to come to terms with the uncertain '70s, and trying to evade, with their ever-funnier and more biting comments, the sobering truth that haunts them all that there are, unfortunately, no clear and simple answers anymore.

For tickets: click here.

Charlotte's Web

Orlando Shakes - October 18, 2022 through November 12, 2022

This beloved tale, featuring madcap and endearing farm animals, explores bravery, selfless love, and the true meaning of friendship. A sensitive pig named Wilbur and a wise spider named Charlotte spin a plan to ensure Wilbur doesnt end up as pork chops on the farmers dinner plate! Based on the beloved book by E.B. White.

For tickets: click here.

As You Like it

Theatre UCF - November 10, 2022 through November 20, 2022

What better way to celebrate Orlando than by joining us for this play? One of Shakespeares more niche comedies, this love tale features all the best the Bard created in his glorious career.When Rosalind is banished from the increasingly dangerous court of her usurping uncle, she and her cousin, Celia, flee to the Forest of Arden with the court jester in tow only to discover a myriad of memorable characters inside a classic Shakespearean plot featuring gender-swapping, melodic songs, beautiful poetry and comedic situations. Will Rosalind and Orlando declare their love? Will Sylvius stop pining for the girl who scorns him? Will Touchstone win Audrey away from William? Will Celia find anyone? As You Like It is one of Shakespeares timeless comedies where All the Worlds a Stage and love is manifested in its glorious forms.

For tickets: click here.

