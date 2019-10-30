Winter Park Playhouse Produces All-Star Cast Production Of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Just in time for the holidays, The Winter Park Playhouse gives audiences a top-notch professional production of the Broadway revival version of the hit musical You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown November 15 - 24 and December 5 - 15. This heartwarming musical features an all-star cast and won the 1999 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday and Saturday matinee performances at 2 p.m. and select Friday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Charles Schulz's beloved comic strip comes to life in this joyful Broadway musical with book, music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and additional dialogue by Michael Mayer. This 1999 Broadway revival version of the original 1967 Broadway production garnered Kristin Chenoweth the Tony award for Best Featured Actress in a musical for her role as Sally Brown. It continues to be a classic hit for the ages.

The Winter Park Playhouse production features a cast of talented new and returning adult professional actors playing the beloved Peanuts gang: Brandon Roberts as Linus Van Pelt, Jeffrey Correia as Snoopy, Molly Anne Ross as Sally Brown, Shawn Kilgore as Charlie Brown, Natalie Cordone as Lucy Van Pelt, and Shonn McCloud as Schroeder.

Artistic Director Roy Alan will direct and choreograph the production and resident Playhouse Music director Christopher Leavy will music direct the piece. The Playhouse orchestra will feature Mr. Leavy on piano, Ned Wilkinson on woodwinds and violin, Nick Rosaci on bass, and Sam Forrest on percussion.

You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown is a heartwarming and funny look at life through the eyes and wisdom of the iconic Charles M. Schulz. From bright uncertain mornings to hopeful starlit evenings, blockhead Charlie Brown, bossy Lucy, prodigy Schroeder, perfectionist Sally, blanket-toting Linus and loveable Snoopy all show us the lessons we learn through our everyday life before finally coming to realize what truly makes us happy!

Talkin' Broadway says "Watching You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown is like running into your old gang. You know, the kids you haven't seen in years... You laugh, you love... Like a warm blanket just right for the holidays..."

"Join us at the Playhouse this holiday season for an uplifting look at life with the lovable Peanuts gang! Our cast is outstanding and it is a perfect outing for the whole family!" confirms Heather Alexander, Winter Park Playhouse Executive Director.

Ticket prices are $45 evenings, $42 senior evenings, $36 matinees, $20 preview performances, $20 student and theatrical industry professionals. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available.

For more tickets and information call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org .





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You