Winter Park Playhouse Presents BACK HOME TO BROADWAY Featuring Laura Hodos

BACK HOME TO BROADWAY will be available to view from 11:00 am Friday October 23 through 11:00 am Monday October 26, 2020.

The Winter Park Playhouse continues its virtual musical entertainment this Fall with a brand new cabaret - Back Home to Broadway - featuring professional vocalist Laura Hodos with Christopher Leavy on piano.

The cabaret will be newly filmed at The Winter Park Playhouse in October and will be available for a three-day period - 11:00 am Friday October 23 through 11:00 am Monday October 26, 2020. A minimum donation of $20 per person is required to receive a private video link and password via email on October 23, 2020.

Back Home to Broadway will feature Ms. Hodos performing a wide array of show-stopping numbers from hit Broadway musicals including Gypsy, Funny Girl, Drowsy Chaperone, Annie Get Your Gun and many more!

This virtual cabaret event will be part of an effort to help The Playhouse raise needed funds to bridge the gap from now until January 2021 when the theatre reopens for live performance.

Ms. Hodos is an award-winning singer, actor, improv artist and cabarista. Born in the New York City area, she now makes Orlando her home. Laura is a graduate of the prestigious American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) and is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association. She has performed from Maine to Florida and from Los Angeles to Tokyo including NYC performances at Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall, Don't Tell Mama, and The Duplex.

Laura has been a soloist with The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, The Jacksonville Symphony and The Sarasota Orchestra. She has shared the stage with the likes of Davis Gaines, Faith Prince, Andrea McArdle, Titus Burgess, Laura Osnes, Jeremy Jordan and Jason Robert Brown.

Laura has been a regular performer on the Playhouse stage and has been seen in Noel Coward's A Marvelous Party, Suds, Sisters of Swing, Let's Face the Music: A Tribute to Fred Astaire, and more. Her numerous Playhouse cabarets always play to sold-out audiences.

A minimum donation of $20 per person is required to receive the link to Back Home to Broadway at 11:00 am on Friday October 23, 2020. To make a donation for this event or any upcoming virtual events, or to receive more information please visit www.winterparkplayhouse.org or call the box office at 407-645-0145.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You