Winter Park Playhouse Moves Mainstage Series Of Professional Musicals To January-December 2021

In response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Central Florida's professional musical theatre, The Winter Park Playhouse, announces adjustments to their Mainstage Musical Series schedule.

Based on the latest information provided by the CDC, local government, industry leaders and the professional actors' union, The Winter Park Playhouse is moving its entire 2020-2021 Series of Musicals into 2021.

The Winter Park Playhouse Mainstage Series will now take place January through December 2021 and feature all six of the musicals previously announced including:

A Grand Night for Singing

January 22 - February 20, 2021

This Tony- nominated Broadway musical celebrates the music of the incomparable writing team, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein ll. Experience 30 classics anew through artful arrangements of the most beloved songs in musical theatre history including hits from Oklahoma!, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, The King and I and more!

Respect: A Musical Journey of Women

March 19 - April 24, 2021

This high-energy, joyful Off-Broadway musical is an entertaining, exuberant and exhilarating look at the lives of women as reflected in the popular music of the 20th Century.

Five Course Love

May 14 - June 13, 2021

Set in five different restaurants, three actors portray fifteen characters on the hunt for one true love in this hilarious Off-Broadway musical comedy!

Crazy For Gershwin

July 30 - August 22, 2021

Take a stroll down memory lane as we pay tribute to two of America's most well-loved composers of all time, George and Ira Gershwin! This high energy song and tap dance celebration will put a smile on your face and a song in your heart.

Book of Merman

September 24 - October 17, 2021

This new musical direct from a side-splitting Off-Broadway run, takes a hilarious look at a seemingly fated encounter between Ethel Merman and two Mormon missionaries who arrive at her door! This musical has a fresh, witty, original score and will be the nation's Southeastern regional premiere!

Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash

November 12-21, December 1- 18, 2021

Ring in the holidays with this fresh, swingin' musical! From classic Sinatra tunes to seasonal favorites Rat Pack Style, this show is complete with 40 popular hits sure to please all!

The new production schedule is listed on the website www.winterparkplayhouse.org. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the box office 407-645-0145.

