Winter Park Playhouse Continues New Virtual Cabarets

The Winter Park Playhouse continues its monthly musical entertainment with a new cabaret, Impossible Dream: The Best of Broadway's Leading Men, featuring professional vocalist Shawn Kilgore with Christopher Leavy on piano.

The cabaret will be filmed at The Winter Park Playhouse this month and will be available for a three day period - 11:00 am September 25, 2020 through 11:00 am September 28, 2020. A minimum donation of $20 per person is required to receive a private video link and password via email on September 25, 2020.

Impossible Dream: The Best of Broadway's Leading Men will feature an assortment of well-known songs sung by leading men in popular Broadway musicals including Fiddler on the Roof, South Pacific, Les Miserables, Man of La Mancha and many more! This virtual cabaret event will be part of an effort to help The Playhouse raise much needed funds to bridge the gap from now until January 2021 when The Playhouse reopens.

Shawn Kilgore is a professionally trained baritone and actor who studied at the prestigious American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) in New York City. He has performed in several Playhouse Mainstage productions including The Fantasticks, Nunsense A-men!, Baby, Heartbeats and most recently You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown.

Mr. Kilgore is in his 21st year of performing and is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association, the professional union of actors and stage managers. He has appeared locally with The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra in several of their Pops Concerts as a featured soloist. Additionally, he travels the nation performing with his professional partner Natalie Cordone. The pair perform their own concert productions in locations including Orlando, Las Vegas, New York, Miami, Nashville and more!

A minimum donation of $20 per person is required to receive the link to Impossible Dream: The Best of Broadway's Leading Men at 11:00 am on September 25, 2020. To make a donation or to receive more information please visit www.winterparkplayhouse.org or call the box office at 407-645-0145.

