WUCF Will Air Orlando REP's VOTE?

Orlando Repertory Theatre (Orlando REP) has partnered with WUCF TV to air Eric Coble's play Vote? this Sunday, October 25, at 12:00 pm Eastern Time on the television station. This airing will be free to the public. Vote? is presented in partnership with Dr. Phillips Charities and funded in part by Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program. This public television airing is a gift to the Central Florida community from the Massey Services, Inc. Orlando REP and Massey Services, Inc are excited to provide the opportunity for a free public airing of Vote? so that all families are able to experience the important message of this play.

On her first election day, eighteen-year-old Nicole begins unexpectedly sliding through time and pivotal historical events, standing beside women, Black Americans, and young people all demanding their right to vote. Come face to face with Sojourner Truth, George Washington, Lucretia Mott, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, and more, as each Constitutional amendment regarding voting is explored. Join Nicole as she discovers why she should take pride in this most important and American right.

Vote? is currently streaming through BroadwayOnDemand and is available to be viewed for just $9.95 from now through November 8. Schools interested in watching Vote? in their classroom should email streamvote@orlandorep.com for more information and rates. This professionally filmed play is 60-minutes and appropriate for upper elementary through high school students, and adults of all ages.

