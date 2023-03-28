Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WUCF TV To Present BROADWAY'S BRIGHTEST LIGHTS: Featuring The American Pops Orchestra And Megan Hilty

Curated and conducted by Luke Frazier, the evening features brand new arrangements performed by The American Pops Orchestra.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Broadway's Brightest Lights puts the spotlight on some of the best and brightest talents working today under the direction of the American Pops Orchestra Conductor Luke Frazier.

Broadway's Brightest Lights shines the spotlight on some of the best and brightest talents of today! Curated and conducted by Luke Frazier, the evening features brand new arrangements performed by The American Pops Orchestra.

You can be part of a concert that will be broadcast on PBS later this year!

Tony-Award winning Broadway star Megan Hilty (NBC's Smash, Wicked, Annie Live!) is joined by Michael Maliakel (Disney's Aladdin, The Phantom of the Opera, Monsoon Wedding), Nikki Renée Daniels (Company, Hamilton), and Luke Hawkins (Annie Live!, Xanadu, Singin' in the Rain) to perform some of the greatest showtunes of all time. From Golden Age classics to today's hits direct from the stages of Broadway, this one-night-only event has something for theatre fans of all ages.

Tickets for this performance are available at a variety of levels.

Meet the cast and other PBS associates at the post-concert gala by donating to WUCF at wucf.org/broadway

This concert performance will be recorded for a national PBS broadcast in Fall 2023.

WUCF TV is the sole-service PBS member station for the nearly 4 million Central Floridians across nine counties. WUCF is Central Florida's storyteller, encouraging curiosity and learning through compelling content and community engagement. The station is community-supported public broadcasting from the University of Central Florida. Learn more at http://wucf.org/.

Broadway's Brightest Lights, the panels and the family events on the lawn are part of UCF Celebrates the Arts, UCF's annual festival showcasing creativity, innovation, and collaboration. Hosted by the UCF College of Arts and Humanities, the two-week event features the faculty and students from the School of Performing Arts and the School of Visual Arts and Design, as well as work from the humanities departments and other units around the university. This year's festival encompasses 39 events - 19 of which are free - and exhibitions throughout the center.

Partnership, one of UCF's long-standing values, is brought front-and-center at UCF Celebrates the Arts, with many events showcasing the collaborative nature of the university. The festival features partnerships with community organizations like the Orlando REP and Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and internal, cross-disciplinary initiatives that showcase the innovative results of infusing creativity into STEM disciplines and vice-versa. The celebration of WUCF encompasses the best of both.

To learn more about UCF Celebrates the Arts, please visit arts.ucf.edu/celebrates.



