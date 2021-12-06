Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Orlando: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shalyn Barker - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 16%



MAMMA MIA

12%

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

10%

Allison Maxwell -- Athens TheatreShana Burns -- Central Florida Community Arts

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

A.J. Garcia - HEAD OVER HEELS - Encore! Performing Arts 15%

Robert DiGiovanni - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 12%

Indigo Leigh - DISENCHANTED - Theatre West End 8%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Nicholas Wainwright - FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre 17%

Frank Ramirez - MAMMA MIA - Athens Theatre 11%

Tyler Scott - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 8%



Best Direction Of A Play

Frank Ramirez - CLUE - Athens Theatre 22%

Alex Moore - THE ODD COUPLE - Osceola Arts 14%

Roberta Emerson - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 10%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Joey Maxwell - VIRTUALLY YOURS - Athens Theatre 28%

Steven J. Heron/Niko Stamos - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 17%

Casey Treagle - MY DEAR DEBBIE - Orlando Fringe 16%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Allison Maxwell - VIRTUALLY YOURS - Athens Theatre 37%

Charlie Stevens - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 24%

Niko Stamos - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 24%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Omundsen - MAMMA MIA! - Athens Theatre 16%

Ethan Vail - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 11%

Philip Lupo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Orlando Shakes 8%



Best Musical

AIN'T MISBEHAIVN' - Athens Theatre 19%

ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 14%

ONCE: THE MUSICAL - Theater West End 14%



Best Performer In A Musical

A/C Jenkins - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Orlando Shakes 15%

Ginger Minj - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 9%

Nicholas Wainwright - A GENTLEMAN - Osceola Arts 5%



Best Performer In A Play

Alan Ware - CLUE - Athens Theatre 13%

Jacqueline Torgas - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Osceola Arts 10%

Jade Jones - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 7%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Nate Elliott - VIRTUALLY YOURS: A NIGHT WITH THE ATHENS THEATRE - Athens Theatre 36%

Olga Intrago - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 25%

Jordyn Linkous - THE WILD PARTY - Titusville Playhouse 23%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Kari Ringer - MY DEAR DEBBIE - Orlando Fringe 24%

Maddie Lane - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse 21%

Melanie Whipple - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse 16%



Best Play

F**KING MEN - Unseen Images Theatre 18%

GHOSTLIGHT - Theater West End 17%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Jeremy Seghers Presents 12%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre 16%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Athens Theatre 14%

ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 11%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jamie DeHay - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 11%

Bert Scott - LITTLE SHOP - orlando shakepseare 11%

Cliff Price - FUN HOME - Theater West End 9%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nicole Colangelo - CLUE - Athens Theatre 22%

Spencer Crosswell - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 12%

Dan Drnach - CROSS COUNTRY: A SELF-HELP CONCERT PERFORMANCE - Portals Theatre @ Orlando Fringe Festival 11%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

VIRTUALLY YOURS: A NIGHT WITH THE ATHENS THEATRE - Athens Theatre 73%

DON'T TELL NONNIE: STREAMING EDITION - The Sharon L. Morse PAC 27%



Best Streaming Play

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse 76%

ROUND TABLE: A SORT OF LARP - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 24%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Maura Sitzmann - FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre 13%

Cesar De La Rosa - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 9%

Caitlin Van Driessche - CHICAGO - Athens Theatre 8%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alex Moore - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Osceola Arts 19%

Coletyn Hentz - F**KING MEN - Unseen Images 10%

Will Phillips - CLUE - Athens Theatre 10%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Forrest Stringfellow - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse 47%

Bobbie Bell - CANDIDA - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 24%

Leslie Munson - ROUND TABLE: A SORT OF LARP - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 17%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Central Florida Community Arts 20%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - Osceola Arts 16%

URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 14%

