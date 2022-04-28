Violectric Education Programs Present NIGHT OF MUSIC At Kissimmee Civic Center, May 7

Violectric Education Programs, the non-profit division of Central Florida strings super-group Violectric, led by renowned "Vinylinist" and Founder of Violectric Michelle Jones, proudly presents "Night of Music" on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Kissimmee Civic Center.

The free and family-friendly concert features strings sensation Violectric and students of Gateway High School Drumline and Osceola County School for the Arts (OCSA) with special guest conductor Louis Clark, Jr. making his US debut of his exclusive arrangements for youth orchestras during this one-night only event. This is the inaugural concert of Violectric Education Programs, Inc., a tax-exempt 501(c)3 charity that focuses on music education programs and workshops for students of all ages. Night of Music is presented by City of Kissimmee Government, with additional sponsorships by local organizations and charities.

The evening will begin with concerts by the students from OCSA, followed by a featured Violectric concert of their signature, custom, instrumental-only arrangements of popular rock and pop songs. The night then concludes with special guest Louis Clark, Jr. conducting the combined OCSA student orchestras with Violectric performing Clark's exclusive arrangements of ELO tunes and other popular selections. Immediately following the concert, guests are invited to a meet-and-greet with Clark and Violectric.

"Violectric has always been committed to music education and providing a variety of workshops and performance opportunities for students of all ages," says Jones. "We could not think of a better way to officially launch Violectric Education Programs non-profit division than to share our gift of music with the wonderful students of Osceola County School for the Arts and music legend Louis Clark, Jr., and we hope many guests come out and join us all for this very special and very memorable night of music."

Louis Clark, Jr. is an accomplished composer and musician, and is best known as the conductor and arranger with The Orchestra starring ELO former members (Electric Light Orchestra), carrying on his late father's legacy as an original member of and conductor/arranger for ELO and "Hooked on Classics" series. Clark, Jr. performed alongside his father for many years until his father's passing in 2021. Clark is passionate about education in his hometown of Birmingham, England, and he has partnered with the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire to present concerts with youth and amateur orchestras throughout the United Kingdom.

Experience "Night of Music" on Saturday, May 7, 2022 starting at 6:30pm at Kissimmee Civic Center located at 201 E Dakin Avenue, Kissimmee, FL 34741. For more information on Violectric, visit http://violectric.net. For more information on Violectric Educational Programs, visit http://education.violectric.net/. For booking, contact Southwest Artist Group at 877-297-SWAG (7924).