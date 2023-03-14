Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Violectric Education Programs Celebrate “Music In Our Schools Month” This March

The participants work with industry professionals from a range of genres and backgrounds to foster creativity and build relationships

Mar. 14, 2023  
Violectric Education Programs, Inc., the non-profit division of Central Florida strings super-group Violectric®, led by renowned "Vinylinist™" and Founder of Violectric Michelle Jones, celebrate "Music in Our Schools Month" this March with special programs in Orange County and Hillsborough County Public Schools.

Since forming in 2010, the mission of Violectric Education Programs (VEP) is to link lifelong learning from all disciplines with music education by creating and facilitating interactive workshops, concerts and programs for students of all ages, from infancy to elderly. The participants work with industry professionals from a range of genres and backgrounds to foster creativity and build relationships. See Violectric Education Programs in action here: https://youtu.be/VVn7X3tNM-U - and live at this following schools this month:

March 20, 2023 @ 8am-11am

Edgewater High School: 3100 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, FL 32804

Workshops tailored to each level orchestra

March 28, 2023 @ 8am

Roosevelt Elementary School: 3205 S. Ferdinand Avenue South, Tampa, FL 33629

With 2023 GRAMMY® Music Educator of the Year Finalist Mrs. Ernesta Chicklowski, Concert with student participation

March 28, 2023 @ 11am

Gorrie Elementary School: 705 W. De Leon Street, Tampa, FL 33606

Concert with student participation

For schools interested in booking a Violectric Education Program, contact booking@violectric.net.

"Playing a musical instrument is a lot of fun!," says Jones, President of Violectric Education Programs, Inc. "It's also the best way to exercise your brain. We at Violectric Education Programs understand why being a musician continues to develop and awaken the human brain from early childhood to later adult life. We work with students of all ages from kindergarten and elementary, to middle school, high school, college and beyond. We facilitate workshops where students get hands-on music experience besides how to play their instruments. We teach them the JOY of playing music and how to make a career in music. We perform concerts with and for students and even bring in celebrity guests from famous bands for an experience they will never forget! Through support of our partners, sponsors, donors and grants, we are happy and grateful to bring our experience and share our knowledge with students of all ages and around the globe to continue their total brain workout."

The first VEP concert last year brought in a celebrity guest conductor Louis Clark, Jr. and partnered with 130+ students from local school orchestras and bands to present a free concert for over 1500 guests. Violectric Education Programs also has a video series of mini-lessons and concerts call "SPARKS", available for FREE on their YouTube channel.

"In many cases, music education in the schools is limited to playing an instrument or performing in an ensemble," Jones continues. "Teachers are often working with limited resources, overly full classrooms and short periods of time to address the various topics of how to make a career in music. Violectric Education Programs are supplemental to current music education, offering interactive workshops, master classes and concerts with additional celebrity musicians on a variety of other music and arts topics, including, but not limited to: arranging and composing music, improvisation, amplifying and using electric instruments, recording techniques, contracts/riders, touring, band/artist management, marketing, websites/social media, choreography, show production, costuming and many other areas in the business of music. VEP teaches how to make a career in music, not just learn to play an instrument."

Violectric Education Programs musicians have performed thousands of unique concerts and events since 2008. Highlights include: Opening for named acts (Sia, Twenty-One Pilots, The Killers, John Legend and many others), as well as performing with and for celebrities (Morgan Freeman, Tim Burton, Emeril Lagasse, Sir Dr. NakaMats and others). While Violectric has two recorded albums, they have also been part of the studio band for many other artists (Jon Anderson from YES, Mr. Las Vegas - Wayne Newton and others), along with composing and recording the soundtrack for Sea World/Busch Gardens' "Howl O Scream" with acclaimed movie director/producer Robin Cowie. Additional notable performances include: The boat parade for the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Tampa Bay Lightning, Super Bowl LIV parties in Miami, dozens of music and arts festivals, hundreds of charity events and galas, the opening of major landmarks (new performing arts centers, new airport terminals, new museums, new exhibits, new hospitals, new schools), the lighting of the Hard Rock Neon Guitar Sign at The Neon Museum in Las Vegas and multiple media appearances.



One of the things I love about musical theatre is how it can be so many different things all at once. Shows that tackle a deep subject or address a serious social topic sit next to light and fun stories of queens and knights in shining armor, and all make great musicals. And some shows, like PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT tackle all of the above, but do so wrapped in a glittery, colorful wrapping. So, I was particularly excited to make it out to Titusville to see Titusville Playhouse’s PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT (now playing through March 26th) – and found there a rollicking, good time that also strikes a particular nerve at this moment in history.
Queen of Swords, the rock musical over six years in the making will have its Orlando debut at the end of March at Timucua Arts Foundation as part of the month-long 'Word Play Festival'.
Featuring a year-long celebration, Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF has announced its upcoming productions for the 2023-24 season – its 35th in Central Florida.
As part of their quarterly “One-Night-Only” Series, The Winter Park Playhouse will present ELVIS: Aloha From Vegas featuring David Jericko and The Crew on Saturday June 15, 2023 at 7:30 pm.  Net proceeds will go to support the Playhouse's professional musical theatre programming in-house and out in the community.

