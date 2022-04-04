VIDEO: Orlando REP Presents Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL

The Orlando REP season concludes with an all-new musical, Disney's Freaky Friday The Musical (One-Act Edition)(April 1- May 8, 2022). When an uber-organized mother and her spontaneous teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another in a way they never could have imagined.

Get a first look below!

Based on the beloved novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films including the recent Disney Channel Original Movie, Disney's Freaky Friday (One-Act Edition) features a book by Bridget Carpenter, co-executive producer/writer on the beloved TV hits "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood" with music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning composers of Next to Normal. Disney's Freaky Friday the Musical (One-Act Edition) is supported by Disney, OUC - The Reliable One, and The Three Isabels.