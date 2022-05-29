UCF Pegasus PlayLab to Feature Nautical Children's Musical 'SPELLS OF THE SEA'

Spells of the Sea, a new musical for children ages 4 and older, is scheduled to set sail at the University of Central Florida on Saturday, June 4 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 5 at 2:30 pm. in the Black Box Theatre at the UCF School of Performing Arts.

This musical will be presented as a developmental workshop as part of UCF's Pegasus PlayLab, a festival dedicated to developing plays by emerging playwrights. Spells of the Sea will receive its World Premiere at St. Louis' Metro Theater Company in February 2023 as part of the company's 50th Anniversary Season.

Originally written as a five-episode podcast, Spells of the Sea follows a 15-year-old fisherwoman named Finley Frankfurter and an old lighthouse keeper named H.S. Crank as they journey through the ocean to find the Elixir of Life to cure Finley's terminally ill father. Along the way, the pair discovers the meaning of family, friendship and self-confidence in this theatrical adventure.

This production will be directed by Julia Flood, Artistic Director at Metro Theater Company. She describes Spells of the Sea as "a production everyone will want to see featuring mermaids and pirates, magic and adventure...while asking us to face our worst fears and to feel our deepest feelings, and it does so with music, laughter, and plenty of heart."

Produced by Megan Ann Rasmussen Productions, Spells of the Sea is written by Guinevere "Gwenny" Govea and will be directed by Anna Pickett. Recent graduates of the University of Texas at Austin, Govea and Pickett previously collaborated on Trash! The Musical - which was selected as a semifinalist at the Eugene O'Neill National Musical Theatre Conference.

To learn more about Spells of the Sea, please visit www.spellsofthesea.com. Audiences can listen to the Spells of the Sea podcast on Spotify and follow Spells of the Sea on Instagram (@SpellsOfTheSea).

Tickets are $15 with $10 tickets available for UCF students, non-UCF students, and UCF faculty and staff. Tickets can be purchased online at https://performingarts.cah.ucf.edu/theatre/pegasus-playlab/.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the UCF Box Office or by calling 407-823-1500. The Box Office is located at 12488 Centaurus Blvd, Suite 119 in Orlando, and is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.