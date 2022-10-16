Tickets for WICKED and Disney's FROZEN JR. at Dr. Phillips Center Now On Sale

Tickets for two Broadway musicals coming to the arts center this January 2023 are now on sale.

The third show of the AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 22/23 season, Wicked--the untold true story of the Witches of Oz--will perform 24 times in Walt Disney Theater from January 25-February 12, 2023.

Dr. Phillips Center will also present a Youth Theater Production of Disney's Frozen Jr. from January 13-15, 2023 in Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater. The Saturday matinee will be a sensory-friendly performance with altered sound and light cues.

Guests can purchase tickets by visiting DrPhillipsCenter.org.





AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando and Dr. Phillips Center presents

Wicked

January 25-February 12, 2023 | Walt Disney Theater | 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m., & 8 p.m.

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in.

Wicked, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz ... but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin--smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships ... until the world decides to call one "good," "and the other one "Wicked."

From the very first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked--the untold true story of the Witches of Oz--transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is "a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think."



Dr. Phillips Center presents

Disney's Frozen Jr.

A Youth Theater Production

January 13-15, 2023|Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater|2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Disney's Frozen Jr. Frozen Jr. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by Jennifer Lee. This show also includes five new songs written for the Broadway production.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

The Saturday matinee show will be sensory friendly, we will have slightly altered sound and light cues, we will make sure all attendees know that the show will have a relaxed environment. We will also have an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performance.



About Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization in downtown Orlando supported by the City of Orlando, Orange County, the City of Winter Park, the State of Florida and generous donors and sponsors. The 698,312-square-foot venue includes the grand 2,711-seat Walt Disney Theater, the community-theater style 296-seat Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, the new adaptable 1,464-1,770-seat Steinmetz Hall and, opening in 2023, the dynamic cabaret-style music room Judson's. In addition, the venue has various versatile event spaces like the DeVos Family Room, the Rooftop Terrace and the 3-acre outdoor Seneff Arts Plaza. In addition, the arts center's AdventHealth School of Arts offers classes, camps and pre-professional productions. For more information, visit drphillipscenter.org. Follow on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.