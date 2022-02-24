Theatre South Playhouse To Present Central Florida Premiere Of SCHOOL OF ROCK

Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips is excited to announce its next professional stage production of 2022, School of Rock: The Musical! This high-energy production marks the Central Florida premiere of the hit musical based on the movie of the same name. With a full score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, CATS,) School of Rock tells the story of Dewey, a down-on-his-luck rockstar who forms a band with his students after securing a substitute teaching gig. What ensues is a story chock full of laughter, heart and ROCK N' ROLL!

"School of Rock is the perfect choice for our space and actors. Training child actors is what we do best, so we will have a huge pool of talent to pull from at auditions for the student and adult roles. After a long two years of picking up the pieces it's time to ROCK!" says Theatre South Playhouse founder and executive director Hillary Brook.

The directing team that brought the Orlando premiere of Matildato rave reviews is back with Hillary Brook and Maddie Lane, along with musical direction by the talented Justin Smolik (Nunsense.)

Auditions for School of Rock will be held March 7th and 9th with callbacks for Adults on March 21st and Kids on March 23rd! TSP is seeking a diverse cast of actors, singers, and musicians of all ages. Many roles need to play instruments and know how to ROCK! Audition registration information is available here.

School of Rock runs June 16 - 26th, 2022 at Theatre South Playhouse's venue in Dr. Phillips. Tickets range from $25 to $35 and will be available to purchase HERE beginning April 1st.