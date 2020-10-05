Theatre At St. Luke's Debuts Original Online Miniseries THE POWER OF ONE

Episodes will air at 7:30 p.m. on the Theater at St. Luke's Facebook page October 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Theatre at St. Luke's presents The Power of One, an original miniseries written by Shonn McCloud and Andrea Hochkeppel. Episodes will air at 7:30 p.m. on the Theater at St. Luke's Facebook page October 8, 15, 22 and 29.

In The Power of One, 19-year-old Ava (Peyton Brown) is passionate about social justice but disillusioned by the political process. This year is her first opportunity to vote in a Presidential election, but she is unconvinced that her vote will make a difference. Her mom Kelly (Ame Livingston) wants to help her understand the power of her one vote, so she signs skeptical Ava up for a shift with Ride2Vote, a rideshare service to help citizens get to the polls. Ava meets four voters along the way: Bethany (Laurel Hatfield), Lucas (Kerry Alce), Frank (Kevin Brassard) and Sofia (Alina Alcantara). Each voter has a story that illuminates issues and concerns facing Central Floridians this election cycle, from poverty and homelessness, to black lives and African American communities, to patriotism and veterans' issues, to issues such as LGBTQ+ rights and immigration issues. Through the lenses of each of these stories, Ava discovers the power of her one vote is greater than she ever imagined.

"We are so excited to be exploring the use of virtual storytelling, with an original story focusing on the idea of the power in one person seeing the impact of their voice, how our vote matters, and that none of us walk alone into the ballot booth," said Director Steve MacKinnon.

After each episode airs, Theatre at St. Luke's will invite viewers to stay online and join in a Community Conversation led by St. Luke's United Methodist Church Lead Pastor, The Rev. Jennifer Stiles Williams who will be joined by subject matter experts and leaders from around Central Florida. These Community Conversations will help viewers go deeper with each issue raised by the series and connect with local opportunities to use their time, their gifts and their voice to make a difference in Central Florida.

"We are focusing on social issues facing Central Florida to raise awareness, educate, and build empathy," said Rev. Stiles Williams. "We hope to help empower our neighbors to vote not just for themselves, but on behalf of our whole community." Over the next two weeks, Community Conversation guests will include:

October 8:

October 15:

Desmond Meade, President and Executive Director of Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC)

Pastor Roderick Zak, Pastor of Rejoice in the Lord Ministries

Click here to watch The Power of One series trailer and view St. Luke's kickoff Conversation with Gloria Pickar, Co-President of League of Women Voters of Orange County, and Bill Cowles, Orange County Supervisor of Elections.

Peyton Brown leads The Power of One cast as Ava, Ame Livingston plays her mother Kelly. The cast is rounded out by Laurel Hatfield as Bethany, Kerry Alce as Lucas, Kevin Brassard as Frank, and Alina Alcántara as Sofia. Creative and production team: Steve MacKinnon as director, with Antony Larry as assistant director, video direction by Patrick Tyler, sound design by Steven Leonard, art direction by Ben Adams, with production management by Tiffany Lyn Meadows.

