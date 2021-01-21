The Winter Park Playhouse Reopens Its Doors With A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

Central Florida's professional musical theatre, The Winter Park Playhouse has announced their comeback to live theatre January 22, 2021 with the popular Rodgers and Hammerstein musical revue A Grand Night For Singing with socially distanced seating and many new Covid safety measures in place.

A Grand Night For Singing will run Friday January 22,2021 through Saturday February 20, 2021. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday and Saturday matinee performances at 2 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. The Playhouse will be implementing socially distanced seating for each performance, therefore, patrons will need to call the box office at 407-645-0145 to book tickets. This production will also offered virtually online for anyone wishing to experience the show from the comfort of home.

A Grand Night for Singing is a Tony- nominated Broadway musical revue celebrating the work of the incomparable writing team, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein ll. Audiences will experience 30 classics anew through artful arrangements of the most beloved songs in musical theatre history including hits from Oklahoma!, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, The King and I and many more.

The professional cast consists of returning performers Dustin Cunningham (Some Enchanted Evening, The Florida Festival of New Musicals), Monica Titus (Honky Tonk Angels, Some Enchanted Evening, The Florida Festival of New Musicals,) and Courtney Cunningham (The Florida Festival of New Musicals) along with Playhouse newcomers Matt Rothenberg and Caila L. Carter.

Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan will direct and choreograph. Resident Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will music direct, and The Playhouse band will feature Mr. Leavy on piano, Sam Forrest on percussion, and Ned Wilkinson on multiple instruments.

Ticket prices are $45 evenings, $42 senior evenings, $36 matinees, $20 preview performances, $20 student and theatrical industry professionals. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available.

For more tickets to live performances call the box office at 407-645-0145. Visit online www.winterparkplayhouse.org for more information and to purchase a virtual recorded option.