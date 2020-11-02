The Winter Park Playhouse Presents ON WITH THE SHOW! A WINTER PARK PLAYHOUSE MUSICAL RETROSPECTIVE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The series features rare footage of musical theatre's 18 year history in special event film - November 27-29, 2020.

The Winter Park Playhouse is offering a rare opportunity to enjoy exciting, never-before-seen footage from its musical theatre archives, spanning the past 18 years. On With The Show! A Winter Park Playhouse Musical Retrospective is a 90 minute film available for audiences to enjoy over the 3-day Thanksgiving weekend, November 27-30, 2020 with a minimum $75 donation.

Hosted by Playhouse founders Heather Alexander and Roy Alan, this exceptional film features over 50 professional artists performing show-stopping numbers from 20 mainstage musical productions. Heather and Roy will take you on a journey through the history of The Playhouse, sharing anecdotes and unveiled footage throughout this full length newly produced film.

In lieu of The Winter Park Playhouse annual live fundraiser, the theatre is asking for a $75 minimum donation per person viewing, for three-day virtual access to On With the Show! A Winter Park Playhouse Musical Retrospective.

To donate and receive this event November 27-30, 2020 please visit www.winterparkplayhouse.org or call the box office - 407-645-0145.

