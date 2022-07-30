The Winter Park Playhouse Presents Carlene Mitchell's Queen Divas Tribute: A Treasured Tribute to Whitney Houston And More

As part of its popular One-Night-Only Series, The Winter Park Playhouse will present Carlene Mitchell's Queen Divas Tribute: A Treasured Tribute to Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, and Natalie Cole on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

This special 90-minute show will be held at The Winter Park Playhouse with the net proceeds going to support The Winter Park Playhouse and its year-round musical programming onstage and out in the community.

Queen Divas Tribute is an exciting salute to the iconic pop vocal artists who blazed a trail through the 1970's and 80's with their chart topping hits we all know and love! Award- winning tribute artist Carlene Mitchell brings to life these four famous singers with noteworthy authenticity.

Captivating audiences nationally and internationally for over 32 years, Ms. Mitchell delivers an exceptional evening of entertainment with her recreations of the pop chart toppers and performances of Whitney, Diana, Tina and Natalie! Along with her accomplishments as a tribute artist, Carlene continues to headline in venues nationwide as a Jazz and R&B vocalist. She also performs in solo and duo acts at venues such as The Rainbow Room, The Helmsley Place and Sweetwater's in New York City.

"This show is a must-see! Carlene is absolutely fantastic and brings to life these wonderful singers we know and love!"confirms Heather Alexander, Executive Director of The Winter Park Playhouse.

The quarterly One-Night-Only events are very popular and consistently sell out. Tickets for this event go on sale August 2 at 11 a.m. and are $65.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call The Playhouse box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.