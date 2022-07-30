Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Winter Park Playhouse Presents Carlene Mitchell's Queen Divas Tribute: A Treasured Tribute to Whitney Houston And More

The Winter Park Playhouse Presents Carlene Mitchell's Queen Divas Tribute: A Treasured Tribute to Whitney Houston And More

A Treasured Tribute to Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, and Natalie Cole on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Orlando News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 30, 2022  

As part of its popular One-Night-Only Series, The Winter Park Playhouse will present Carlene Mitchell's Queen Divas Tribute: A Treasured Tribute to Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, and Natalie Cole on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

This special 90-minute show will be held at The Winter Park Playhouse with the net proceeds going to support The Winter Park Playhouse and its year-round musical programming onstage and out in the community.

Queen Divas Tribute is an exciting salute to the iconic pop vocal artists who blazed a trail through the 1970's and 80's with their chart topping hits we all know and love! Award- winning tribute artist Carlene Mitchell brings to life these four famous singers with noteworthy authenticity.

Captivating audiences nationally and internationally for over 32 years, Ms. Mitchell delivers an exceptional evening of entertainment with her recreations of the pop chart toppers and performances of Whitney, Diana, Tina and Natalie! Along with her accomplishments as a tribute artist, Carlene continues to headline in venues nationwide as a Jazz and R&B vocalist. She also performs in solo and duo acts at venues such as The Rainbow Room, The Helmsley Place and Sweetwater's in New York City.

"This show is a must-see! Carlene is absolutely fantastic and brings to life these wonderful singers we know and love!"confirms Heather Alexander, Executive Director of The Winter Park Playhouse.

The quarterly One-Night-Only events are very popular and consistently sell out. Tickets for this event go on sale August 2 at 11 a.m. and are $65.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call The Playhouse box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.





Related Articles View More Orlando Stories

From This Author - Grace Cutler


Big Issue Foundation and Roughhouse Theatre Join To Present UNKOWN This Fall
July 30, 2022

Big Issue Foundation has announced that a critically acclaimed theatre production commissioned as part of Big Issue’s 30th anniversary celebrations will be staged across the UK during a month-long tour this Autumn and it is coming to THE GREENWICH THEATRE  from 18th to 22nd October.
Ice Dance International to Premiere Touring Show GRACE This September
July 30, 2022

Spruce Peak Arts will host Ice Dance International for their third residency, and the premiere of their new touring show, GRACE, at Stowe Arena. Tickets for the performance are now live, along with all offered classes and workshops. Head to sprucepeakarts.org or call 802-760-4634.
Lips Chicago Presents A NIGHT OF STARS This August
July 30, 2022

Lips Chicago's first-ever charitable fundraiser in support of Connections for Abused Women and Their Children (CAWC).
Photos: Steinway Society Announces Season 28 Classical Piano Performances
July 30, 2022

Nine outstanding international classical pianists have been selected as Steinway Society’s featured performers for its 28th Season. Each month, from September 2022 through May 2023, one award-winning pianist will perform live in a south Bay Area concert venue.
New Conservatory Theatre Center Will Kick-Off A New Season of LGBTQ+ Stories This September
July 30, 2022

In September, New Conservatory Theatre Center will kick-off a new season of LGBTQ+ stories with Nora Brigid Monahan’s side-splitting and provocative tale of modern love and gender identities, Aunt Jack. 