The Winter Park Playhouse Announces Their 20th Anniversary Series Of Professional Musicals!



The Winter Park Playhouse has announced their 2oth Anniversary Mainstage Series of Professional Musicals for the 2022-2023. This new 6-Show anniversary series boasts some of the most popular productions from the past two decades of Winter Park Playhouse professional musical theatre.

Founded in 2002, The Winter Park Playhouse is Central Florida's Equity-affiliated professional musical theatre, known for it's high artistic standards, welcoming atmosphere and exceptional service. The Playhouse is proud to employ professional actors, musicians and technicians and the theatre's 20th anniversary marks a milestone as a cornerstone cultural organization in the region.

Current subscriber renewals have begun, new annual 6 show 20th Anniversary Series subscriptions will begin February 22, 2022 and "You Pick Three" mini-subscriptions and single tickets go on sale April 19, 2022.

The Winter Park Playhouse, will offer annual series subscribers a discount off of the established price and a special "Golden Ticket" for a choice of bar beverage to help toast the theatre's 20th Anniversary! A 6-Show Annual Series Subscription is priced at only $250 for evenings and $235 for senior evenings (62 years and older) and $220 for matinees, per person for all six musicals.

A "You Pick 3" Series is priced at $135 for evenings, $125 for Senior evenings (62 years and older) and $115 for matinees. Individually priced tickets run from $20 to $46. The Playhouse student rush $10@10 promotion offers students, 25 years and younger, a $10 ticket 10 minutes before a performance if seats are available.

In an ongoing effort to serve the community, accommodate demand and make their popular musicals accessible, The Playhouse offers two preview shows -one Thursday evening and one Friday matinee prior to opening night- at a reduced $22 per ticket price for all seats.





The following are the show selections being produced by The Playhouse for the upcoming 20th Anniversary theatre season:

MURDER FOR TWO

August 5 - 28, 2022

Book & Lyrics by Kellen Blair / Book & Music by Joe Kinosian

Join us for one of the most uproarious musical comedies to hit the stage! Two actors, 13 characters, one piano! A zany blend of classic musical comedy and madcap mystery, this whodunit is a highly theatrical duet loaded with killer laughs!

SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM

September 23 - October 16, 2022

Written & Created by Roger Bean

Musical Arrangements by Roger Bean & Jon Newton

Meet Denny and the Dreamers, a fledgling doo-wop singing group preparing to enter the Big Whooper Radio contest to realize their dreams! The early 60's hits include "Fools Fall in Love," "Tears on my Pillow," "Runaround Sue," "Unchained Melody" and many more! Winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Best Musical.

STEPPIN' OUT WITH IRVING BERLIN

November 11 - 20 & December 1 - 17, 2022

Music & Lyrics by Irving Berlin / Conceived by Roy Alan

Musical Arrangements by Christopher Leavy / Dialogue by Todd Allen Long

Celebrate the life and career of this iconic American composer with this outstanding song and tap dance tribute! Featuring an assortment of well-loved classics including "White Christmas," "Blue Skies," "Puttin' on the Ritz," "Steppin' Out With My Baby" and more!

NUNSENSE A-MEN!

January 20 - February 18, 2023

By Dan Goggin

Hallelujah! This internationally acclaimed, side-splitting musical comedy is the original Off-Broadway musical Nunsense with a twist...all of the nuns are portrayed by men! When The Little Sisters of Hoboken Convent discover their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, they decide to perform a variety show to raise funds for the burials!

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL

March 17 - April 2 & April 13 - 22, 2023

Created by Philip George & David Lowenstein / Continuity by Peter Morris

Journey back to 1960's London and the liberating days that made England swing! This smashing musical features an irresistible score of hit music by Dusty Springfield, Petula Clark, Lulu and more including "Downtown," "Don't Sleep in the Subway" and "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me."

DESPERATE MEASURES

May 12 - 21 & June 1 - 11, 2023

Book & Lyrics by Peter Kellogg / Music by David Friedman

Inspired by Shakespeare's Measure for Measure, this hilarious, critically acclaimed Off-Broadway musical comedy was the winner of the 2018 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards! When the dangerously handsome Johnny Blood gets in trouble, can a crazy cast of characters including a wily sheriff, an eccentric priest, an authoritarian governor, a saloon girl gone good, and a nun out of the habit pull off the greatest caper yet, or will Johnny be left hanging?