The Ultimate Neil Diamond Tribute Returns to The Athens Theatre, January 27

On Wednesday, January 27th at 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm, DIAMOND, the ultimate tribute to the legendary singer/songwriter Neil Diamond, will return to the historic Athens Theatre by popular demand! Performed by Jack Berrios, DIAMOND captures the feel, sound, passion and the excitement of a real Neil Diamond Concert.

Jack is joined on stage with his Diamond Crew. The Diamond Girls (Janet Lamb & Kitei) provide the back-up vocals and the glitter to this show, while The Brother Love Crew (Bradley Garrison on the congas and Talon Berrios on vocals & keyboard) provide the never ending energy & excitement on stage.



DIAMOND has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Daily Buzz with Andy Campbell and FUSE TV "A Different Spin" with Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 as part of the Sunburst Convention segments.

In May 2008, Neil Diamond was asked by Magic 107.7 fm radio hosts, Dave & Leslye, what he thought of Jack paying Tribute to him, and Neil said, "I Think It's Terrific!"

This is a great show, and as many have said after the show, this show is "SO GOOD, SO GOOD, SO GOOD!"

Socially distant tickets are priced at $35 for Preferred Seating (Row A-E, Downstairs Center, & Row CC-DD Balcony Center) and $30 for Adults. Pairs of tickets are available online at the Athens Theatre's website (www.AthensDeLand.com), and groups larger than two can reserve tickets by calling the Box Office at (386) 736-1500. Box Office hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 1:00-5:00 pm and 1½ hour before live performances. The Athens Theatre has taken many precautions to keep patrons, volunteers, and performers safe. These safety measures can be found on the Athens Theatre's website.