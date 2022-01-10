Photos: The Titusville Playhouse Presents KINKY BOOTS

Everybody say YEAH! The Titusville Playhouse Inc. will present KINKY BOOTS, the Tony-winning Broadway hit that's inspiring everyone to be who they wanna be.

The show opens Friday, January 14 and runs through Sunday, February 13! Tickets are only $25 to $35 and are available online at www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 321-268-1125.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper. Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola. A fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible... and discover that, when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world.

The cast stars Zenni Corbin (they/them) as Lola/Simon; Christopher deJongh (he/him) as Charlie Price; Kayla Canada (she/her) as Lauren; Holly Fuller (she/her) as Nicola; Steven J. Heron (he/him) as Mr. Price; Cooper Mangini (he/him) as Young Charlie; Ayana Carmichael (she/her) as Young Simon.

With Luke Atkison (he/him), Ian Dominguez-Ball (he/him), J'Khalil (he/him), Jordyn Linkous (he/him), Karlo Buxó-Morales (he/him) and Dennis Pisarz (he/him) as Angels.

Rounding out the cast are Mark V. Harriott (he/him) as Don; Kevin S. McCaughin (he/him) as George; Cara Norwood (she/her) as Pat; Anna Olivia Banks (she/her) as Trish; Dylan Intriago (he/him) as Harry; Malik D. Harris (he/him) as Simon Sr. (Lola/Simon U/S) with Erica deJongh (she/her), Seamus Dougherty (he/him), Jocelyn Evans (they/them), AJ Makielski (he/him) and Bret Sanders (she/her).

Executive Artistic Director, Steven J. Heron (he/him), directs the TPI production of KINKY BOOTS featuring choreography by Luke Atkison (he/him) and music direction by Spencer Crosswell (he/him). The production team includes Jordyn Linkous (he/him) as wig & costume designer, Spencer Crosswell (he/him) as sound designer, Luke Atkison (he/him) as lighting & scenic designer, Jonathan Willis (he/him) as props designer & scenic painting, additional costume design by Steven Weldon (he/him) Glitz Designz and Moyra Stewart (she/her) as stage manager.