The Studio Theatre™ Tierra del Sol Will Open Third Production of Its Fourth Season with ASSASSINS

In January, The Studio Theatre™ Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL) will open its third production of its fourth season, the five-time Tony Award winning musical, Assassins.



Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's 30-year-old bold, disturbing and alarmingly funny musical follows 10 assassins, eight presidents, and one America Dream. Assassins is based on an idea by Charles Gilbert, Jr. and inspired by true events following the murders of Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, William McKinley and John F. Kennedy, and the crude attacks on other sitting presidents. This five-time Tony Award winning musical is a cautionary tale about the pain that comes from going too far, when you attempt to change a nation forever.



The Cast Includes: Actor, educator, and director Mark Kirschenbaum will play Samuel Byck. A proud member of the Actors' Equity Association, Mark holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Miami. | Orlando based Actress Leigh Green will play Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme. Leigh received her BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Central Florida and is an Equity Membership Candidate.| Last seen on The Studio Theatre stage as Albert in the third season production of It Shoulda Been You, is Ralph Prentice Daniel as Charles Guiteau. | Actor, singer, and dancer Alexander Watson will play the role of Leon Czolgoscz. A graduate of Western Illinois University, Watson holds a BFA in Musical Theatre. | Elias Wygodny, will portray John Wilkes Booth. A graduate of The University of Michigan Musical Theatre Program, Wygodny is also a certified Lucid Body Instructor, Yoga & Mindfulness teacher as well as Reiki Master. | Victor Souffrant, a proud member of the Actors' Equity Association will play Giuseppe Zangara. Souffrant received his training at Columbia College Chicago. | Actress, director, and playwright Heather Currie will play the roles of Sara Jane Moore/ Emma Goldman. Heather holds an MFA in Acting from the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. | Avid improviser Ryan Dooley will play Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald. Ryan is a graduate of The Second City Training Center's Music Improv Conservatory, and holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Indiana University. | Daytona Beach native Michael Shiles, to play the Proprietor, holds a BM in Voice Performance from Stetson University in DeLand, Florida. | Justin Schneyer will play John Hinckley. Schneyer is a graduate of Florida Atlantic University and a current resident of Orlando.

The Cast also includes: Madeline Gilbert (U/S Squeaky/Sara Jane Moore), David Rowan (U/S Czolgosz/Balladeer/Oswald/Hinckley), Alec Speers (U/S Byck/Proprietor) and Austin Sultzbach (U/S Zangara/Booth/Guiteau).

Resident Director, Nathaniel Niemi is currently directing Neighbors: A Fair Trade Agreement, opening this month, but up next, he will also direct Assassins. At The Studio Theatre™ he also directed the musicals: Company and Now. Here. This. At The Sharon, Nathaniel is the Director of Education. Nathaniel holds a BA in Theatre from East Texas Baptist University and an MFA in Theatre for Young Audiences (Directing) from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Nathaniel has appeared onstage with many companies in Hawaii and Chicago, and on Hawaii 5-O. Aside from being an Actor, Director, and Theatre Educator, Nathaniel has also performed Clown and Physical Comedy with the Second City in Chicago, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and Chicago Physical Theatre. Nathaniel is the recipient of the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival's National Directing Award and is an associate member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.



The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Director Nathaniel Niemi, Music Director Gary Powell, Fight Director Dan Granke, Producer Jason Goedken, Artistic Director Whitney Morse, Set Designer Kenneth Constant, Costume Designer Monica Titus, Lighting Designer David Krupla, Assistant Lighting Designer Lindsey Young, Sound/AV Designer Nick Erickson, Production Manager Danielle Paccione, Technical Director Clayton Becker, Stage Manager Grace Zottig, Assistant Stage Manager Stephanie Horn, Company Manager Autumn Encarnacion, House Manager Grace Petty, Props Master Tony Fairchild, as well as Master Carpenter Preston Speaker.



For tickets: www.TheSharonStudio.com | (352) 751-7799





