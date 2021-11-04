The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol Presents THE CAKE by Bekah Brunstetter

This month, The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol opens the second production of its sixth season, The Cake by Bekah Brunstetter. The production will be staged at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL).

Jen and Macy are getting married! Macy comes from a Black progressive liberal New England family, while Jen's upbringing is from the white conservative south. When Jen returns home to get married locally she wants to hire her mother's charming best friend and Big American Bake-Off competitor, Della, to make her wedding cake. As a Christian woman, Della makes cakes, not judgment calls - those she leaves to God and her blue-collar husband, Tim. For the first time in her life Della has to think for herself. Her indecision about making a wedding cake for two women leaves Della and Jen at a crossroads covered and smothered in a mess of icing. This funny heartfelt play written by Bekah Brunstetter shows us how we all change when those we love bring us new perspectives.

Portraying Della, is Florida native Danielle Bouloy. Most recently seen on The Studio Theatre's stage as Lady Anabella Byron in Ada and the Engine. The Orlando Repertory's Artistic Resident Michelle LoRicco has said, "Danielle Bouloy is such a generous, natural and clever actress. Her approach to a character is gentle, but she also builds so much power behind what that character stands for. She is a delight, and I look forward to working with her in the future." Trained in Meisner and Chekhov Acting Technique from Truthful Acting Studios, Bouloy also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in theatre performance from Florida State University. Danielle just freshly finished working with Creative City Project to bring the annual Downtown Orlando Arts Festival, IMMERSE to life. Now for The Cake, Danielle is most looking forward to, "offering the audience so many thoughts and ideas to chew on as they leave the theatre."

Assuming the role of Macy, is Lorena Cohea. Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, Cohea graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Performance, a Minor in Dance, and a Certificate in Apparel Construction and Design. Lorena has a passion for movement-based theatre, dance, and yoga; and is certified in four weapons with the Society of American Fight Directors. Michael Freeman of After Dark Reviews, spoke of her performance in Orlando Shakes' Macbeth: "... Lorena Cohea, who in a brief scene is heartbreaking as Lady Macduff." She chose to join this production of The Cake because she is "most excited to work with such a small cast- It really gives you the chance to dive deep into the story, create developed characters, and play." After The Cake concludes, Cohea will be returning to Orlando Shakespeare Theater for Henry IV Pt. II in April.

The cast also includes: Trevin Cooper (Tim), Ashleigh Ann Gardner (Jen), Alyson Johnson (U/S Della), Jason Goedken (U/S Tim), and Henson Milam (U/S Jen).

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Director Nathaniel Niemi, Fight/Intimacy Director Dan Granke, Producer Jason Goedken, Artistic Director Whitney Morse, Set Designer Kenneth Constant, Costume Designer Katherine Henwood, Lighting Director/Designer David Krupla, Props Designer/Master Joshua Gallagher, Sound/AV Designer Nick Erickson.

