The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol Presents COSMO ST. CHARLES IS DEAD AND SOMEONE IN THIS ROOM KILLED HIM

The show will stream Sept 18th at 1pm EDT.

Enjoy a Free Virtual Play Reading every Friday at 1pm: This week, The Studio Theatre™ Tierra del Sol will present its twelfth Virtual Play Reading with: Cosmo St. Charles is Dead and Someone in This Room Killed Him by Nicole Zimmerer on Friday, September 18th at 1pm EDT. Visit: www.TheSharonStudio.com for past and upcoming virtual offerings.

It is a dark and stormy night. Mac, our guide, is a private detective haunted by the greatest unsolved mystery of their career. Cosmo St. Charles, a well-renowned archeologist and academic, dies of mysterious causes in his own home while hosting a dinner party for colorful characters. Surrounded by his elegant wife, prodigious research assistant, aviatrix fighter pilot niece, and his "colleague" Dr. Dutch Ralston; Cosmo reveals a shocking secret that ends in his demise. This outlandish dinner party is a hilarious who-dun-it harkening back to Agatha Christie, CLUE, and film noir murder mysteries. Join us for an evening swimming in rum punch that leads to a night of deaths, discoveries, and deceit.

The cast includes Roxanne Schiebergen as Mac, Vallea E. Woodbury as Victoria, Sean Cullen Carroll as Cosmo/Felix, Rachel Whittington as Avis, Lily E. Garnett as Imogene, and Alejandro Guevárez as Dutch.

The Virtual Management Team is composed of Director Nathaniel Niemi, Producer Jason Goedken, Artistic Director Whitney Morse, Reading Graphics Kenneth Constant, Sound Designer Nick Erickson, Production Manager Danielle Paccione, as well as Stage Manager Stephanie Horn, Company Manager/Video Producer Ryan Loeckel, Video Engineer David Bost, Assistant Production Manager Layna Hoopfer, and Assistant Production Manager Leslie Munson.

What: Cosmo St. Charles is Dead and Someone in This Room Killed Him by Nicole Zimmerer

When: Streams on Sept 18th at 1pm EDT | Live Virtual Talkback with Actors to follow

Watch: Like us on Facebook | Follow their YouTube | Watch on their Website

Price: Our Virtual Play Reading Series is FREE | They encourage donations to www.BroadwayCares.Org

The Studio Theatre's Mission is to inspire the residents of Central Florida to examine relevant issues by elevating them through innovative and intimate storytelling. Think outside the box, inside the box.

