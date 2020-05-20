The Studio Theatre Announces Virtual Play Readings

Enjoy a Free Virtual Play Reading every Friday at 1pm: This week, The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol will present its fifth Virtual Play Reading with: Antigone on Friday, May 22nd at 1pm EDT. Visit: www.TheSharonStudio.com for past and upcoming virtual offerings.

Antigone, written by Sophocles in 441 BC, is a defiant story of bravery in the face of an unjust law. This Greek tragedy is sparked by Antigone's loyalty to both of her brothers after their deaths on opposite sides of the battlefield. After winning the civil war, King Creon decrees traitors will not receive a proper burial. Antigone, being a woman of strong belief, defies the new order. This story details the tragic repercussions of her act of civil disobedience and love for her family.

The cast includes Brittney M. Caldwell as Antigone, Rachel Comeau as Ismene, Roberta Emerson as Creon, Mary Ellen Moreno playing Haemon/A Messenger, Patti McGuire as Teiresias, Alyson Johnson as A Soldier/Eurydice, and Sarah Lockard as the Chorus of Senators.

The Virtual Management Team is composed of Director Grace Zottig, Producer Jason Goedken, Artistic Director Whitney Morse, Reading Graphics Kenneth Constant, Sound Designer Nick Erickson, Production Manager Danielle Paccione, as well as Company Manager Ryan Loeckel, and Assistant Production Manager Layna Hoopfer.

Antigone by Sophocles (441 BC) translation by Don Taylor (1986). Streams on May 22nd at 1pm EDT | Live Virtual Talkback with Actors to follow. Virtual Play Reading Series is FREE | We encourage donations to www.BroadwayCares.Org.

The Studio Theatre's Mission is to inspire the residents of Central Florida to examine relevant issues by elevating them through innovative and intimate storytelling. Think outside the box, inside the box.

