The Second City Returns to Dr. Phillips Center with Next Generation of COMEDIC GENIUS

Chicago's legendary sketch and improv comedy theater The Second City returns to the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater at Dr. Phillips Center this October with the next generation of comedic genius.

The new, two-day-only Second City Remix show will feature a mash-up of the group's greatest hits made famous by comedians like Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and more, in addition to brand-new material and the troupe's signature improvisation.

A sensory-friendly performance will be available with slightly altered sound and light cues in a relaxed environment. Dr. Phillips Center earned its Certified Autism Center designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards in 2020.

"We're so ready to have The Second City's energy back in the building-and I know our guests are, too," said Dr. Phillips Center President and CEO Kathy Ramsberger. "Students at our AdventHealth School of the Arts will even have the chance to learn from the pros in some seriously fun comedy workshops. It's going to be a really wonderful weekend all around."

In addition to their improv shows, The Second City will host a week-long educational residency at the AdventHealth School of the Arts, generously supported by Dr. Phillips Center founding donors Kathie and Bill Hohns.

For advanced improvisations, The Second City improvisers will work with 20+ high school­- and college-age students on scenic improvisation with an emphasis on connection and relationship. The workshop will conclude with a final performance featured during the evening weekend shows.

In the improv class for students on the autism spectrum, teen and adult participants throughout Central Florida will take part in a workshop with a focus on ensemble and team building to help explore different relationship and social cues.

"Dr. Phillips Center continues to deliver on its vision of Arts For Every Life-and we are so proud to support their initiatives across our community," said Dr. Phillips Center founding donors Kathie and Bill Hohns. "Comedy and improv are great social learning tools, and we hope to be able to provide younger generations-including those in the autism community-a safe space to learn and grow."

All tickets are on sale Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m. at drphillipscenter.org.