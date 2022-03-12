The Reinhardt / George Group to Host Benefit Concert for Ukraine

The Reinhardt / George Group is set to host a benefit concert for Ukraine. The event is to take place on Sunday, March 20th, 2022 at 3:30pm at The Social Distance Bar & Grill in Satellite Beach, FL. 32937. Admission is free, but donations are requested. The suggested donation amount is $20. The net proceeds will benefit the Ukrainian refugees via the Americares Foundation.

The Reinhardt / George Group are also collecting gently used sneakers for St. Vincent DePaul Charities in Indialantic. Please bring your gently used sneakers to the Reinhardt/George Group concert.

About the Americares Foundation:

Americares is a health-focused relief and development organization that responds to people affected by poverty or disaster with life-changing medicine, medical supplies and health programs. Americares has more than 40 years of experience responding to emergencies, including conflicts that lead to large-scale displacements. When people are in crisis, they make sure that health comes first. Their Emergency Programs help communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters. They provide millions of people around the world access to medicine and supplies. For more information, visit their website here.



