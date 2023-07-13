The ReaXtion Band Turns Up the Heat at Soulful Sundays at Ali Cultural Arts Center

The band will take the stage at Ali Cultural Arts Center on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 6 p.m.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

Pompano Beach Arts will present South Florida favorite the ReaXtion Band for another superb Soulful Sundays concert! Performing the best in classic top 40, disco, funk, old school, R&B and Motown, the band will take the stage at Ali Cultural Arts Center on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10, available at  Click HereSpace is limited. No tickets are sold at the door. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

“Years of professional experience together makes this band work like a well-oiled machine!”  said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. “Catering to the crowd's tastes with various styles of music, from a variety of generations, no one is left out when ReaXtion Band takes the stage!”

 

An entertainer's entertainer, musical director Rob knows how to connect with an audience and get them up on the dance floor. His smooth vocals, hot keyboards and impeccable timing provide the template for ReaXtion’s polished sound. Vocalist Annmarie will put a smile on your face and pep in your step once you hear her resounding renditions of your favorite tunes. With a blues man’s sensibility and a thrilling tone, guitarist Tom rounds out the band's sound with melody and rhythm plucked from paradise. The sculptor of sounds, Johnny Z on the keys, punctiliously plays the parts that make the band sound like the records from back in the day. King of bass and emperor of ice cream, Carvel will show you a marvel with his mellifluous flavors and galvanizing groove. With hands and skins, Mike punctuates the performance with a passionate percussion pulse that makes you want to dance. And finally...the drummer that sings, or the singer that drums - either accolade accurately describes David's adroit contribution to the sound that is ReaXtion!

 

Featuring South Florida's top performers and bands in various genres, Soulful Sundays at Ali Cultural Arts Center merges local and national artists, organizations, and vendors. This program enriches and celebrates the history and culture of the African American community in Pompano Beach and creates unforgettable musical experiences.




