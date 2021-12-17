The Orlando Philharmonic to Present Gershwin's Concerto in F

The Orlando Philharmonic will present Gershwin's Concerto in F as part of its Classics Series at Calvary Orlando on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Music Director Eric Jacobsen will lead the Philharmonic musicians as well as guest vocalists through an emotional and expressive night of music.

Acclaimed pianist Aaron Diehl excels at both jazz and classical music, making Gershwin's jazzy-bluesy Concerto in F the perfect vehicle for his show-stopping talents. A community choir joins in for Gabriel Kahane's "magnum opus, which unflinchingly confronts an American social problem that continues to worsen: homelessness" (~Chicago Tribune) as expressed through pop, folk, classical music, humor, biting satire, and sometimes outrage. The lyrics of "America, the Beautiful" stirred Wang Jie's patriotism in her hopeful riff on the song.

Since his debut release on Mack Avenue Records in 2013, pianist-composer Aaron Diehl has mystified listeners with his layered artistry. He reaches into expansion. At once temporal and ethereal - deliberate in touch and texture - his expression transforms the piano into an orchestral vessel in the spirit of beloved predecessors Ahmad Jamal, Erroll Garner, Art Tatum, and Jelly Roll Morton. Moment to moment, he considers what instrument he's moved to evoke. "This is a singular voice here, but maybe this section is a saxophone soli, or this piece here is high winds or low brass in the bass," says the Steinway artist, describing his concept on the bandstand.

Over the last decade, Gabriel Kahane has quietly established himself as a songwriter all his own, grafting a deep interest in storytelling to a keen sense of harmony and rhythm. His major-label debut, The Ambassador, a study of Los Angeles seen through the lens of ten street addresses, was hailed by Rolling Stone as "one of the year's very best albums."

This evening's program includes:

Wang Jie- Symphonic Overture, "America, the Beautiful"

George Gershwin- Concerto in F

Gabriel Kahane- emergency shelter intake form

The Orlando Philharmonic has partnered with the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida through the 2022-2023 Season to draw attention to the challenging issue of homelessness confronting many in our community. For more information and to contribute to their work, visit https://www.centralfloridahomeless.org/.

For upcoming Orlando Philharmonic performances at Calvary Orlando, requirements have been lifted for masks and negative COVID-19 tests. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be strongly encouraged to wear masks indoors.

A pre-concert talk featuring composer Gabriel Kahane will take place in the chapel at Calvary Orlando beginning at 6 p.m. the night of the concert. The talk is free and open to all concertgoers.

Tickets to Gershwin's Concerto in F are now on sale and can be purchased through the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Frank Santos/Dan Dantin Box Office. Tickets start at $35. Student tickets, as well as tickets for healthcare workers, first responders, and teachers are available for $10. A valid student or work ID must be shown to pick up tickets.

