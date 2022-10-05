The Milestone 10th Annual Violectric Holiday Show Rocks Lake Eola Park in December

Performing together LIVE on stage, renowned "Vinylinist" and Founder of Violectric Michelle Jones and the talented musicians of the Central Florida strings super-group announce the exciting milestone 10th Annual Violectric Holiday Show rocking into the Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola Park on Saturday, December 10, 2022 starting at 7pm.

FREE and open to the public, the 90-minute live concert presented by the City of Orlando Department of Families, Parks and Recreation will feature traditional holiday songs like O Christmas Tree, The First Noel and Hanukkah, O Hanukkah mashed up with classic rock tunes and modern hits like Born to Run, Heroes and Sweet Dreams, delivering a fun-filled, energetic and highly unique holiday show unlike anything seen and heard before and simulcast around all of Lake Eola. Violectric has also teamed back up with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando for the pet-friendly show. Attendees are encouraged to bring their pets and a cash donation for Pet Alliance. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also return for meet-and-greets and family and pet photos, plus more surprises.

"The fact that we have been blessed to do our Violectric Holiday Show for 10 consecutive years in Downtown Orlando blows my mind!" says Jones. "Ten years is a huge milestone for many of life's traditions and rites of passage - anniversaries, reunions, etc. We sincerely appreciate the City of Orlando Department of Families, Parks and Recreation for inviting us to present this concert every year since 2013, and we are humbled and honored that our show has continued to be one of Downtown Orlando's holiday traditions for many families, Orlando residents and visitors for so many years."

"Those living and visiting Orlando during the holidays have a variety of entertainment options to select from," says Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. "The Violectric Holiday Show is a fan favorite that adds to those offerings and furthers the city's efforts to increase cultural events downtown, not only during the holidays, but throughout the year. Now in its tenth consecutive year, this family-friendly and free show is a great way to ring in the holidays and get a one-of-a-kind downtown experience."

Violectric has performed thousands of unique concerts and events since 2008. Highlights include: Opening for named acts (Sia, Twenty-One Pilots, The Killers, John Legend and many others), as well as performing with and for celebrities (Morgan Freeman, Tim Burton, Emeril Lagasse, Sir Dr. NakaMats and others). While Violectric has two recorded albums, they have also been part of the studio band for many other artists (Jon Anderson from YES, Mr. Las Vegas - Wayne Newton and others), along with composing and recording the soundtrack for Sea World/Busch Gardens' "Howl O Scream" with acclaimed movie director/producer Robin Cowie. Additional notable performances include: The boat parade for the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Tampa Bay Lightning, Super Bowl LIV parties in Miami, dozens of music and arts festivals, hundreds of charity events and galas, the opening of major landmarks (new performing arts centers, new airport terminals, new museums, new exhibits, new hospitals, new schools), the lighting of the Hard Rock Neon Guitar Sign at The Neon Museum in Las Vegas and multiple television and media appearances.

"Reflecting on the past 10 years of Violectric, we've had so many incredible highlights, and I'm always grateful to every single one," says Jones. "On behalf of everyone in the band, we are thrilled that we consider our Holiday Show, an annual highlight, as our homecoming event every year. It's the one time each year when we can perform our favorite show in our hometown with our friends, families and their pets in attendance. We love the meet-and-greet after the show and look forward to seeing everyone again this year!"

Violectric's not-for-profit, tax-exempt division, Violectric Education Programs (VEP) has been facilitating workshops and concerts with students since 2008 and eventually created an entity to help realize their dream of providing even more education programs through outreach to students of all ages. The first VEP concert held in May 2022 brought in a celebrity guest conductor and partnered with 130+ students from local school orchestras and bands to present a free concert for over 1500 guests.

Experience the 10th Annual Violectric Holiday Show on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 7pm at Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola Park located at 99 N Rosalind Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. For more information on Violectric and booking, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201117®id=78&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fviolectric.net?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. For more on Violectric Education Programs, visit http://education.violectric.net/.