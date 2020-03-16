The King Center and Elko Concerts to Present COLIN MOCHRIE & BRAD SHERWOOD THE SCARED SCRIPTLESS TOUR

Armed with nothing but their sharp wit, comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood take to the live stage to create hilarious and original scenes in their two-man show. Known by TV audiences for their work on Whose Line is it Anyway?, Colin & Brad improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation. "Interactive" in every sense of the word, Colin & Brad will take the audience on a comedic high-wire act... just like a live version of Whose Line!

Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter for all ages! Learn more at colinandbradshow.com.



Tickets may be purchased by visiting kingcenter.com or by calling the King Center Ticket Office at 321.242.2219. Ticket office hours are Monday - Friday, Noon - 6pm & Sat, Noon - 4pm. Closed on Sunday.





