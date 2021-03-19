The King Center and Elko Concerts Presents Hot Tuna and Bruce In The USA

The King Center and Elko Concerts will present Hot Tuna on Friday, June 4 at 8 p.m.

Hot Tuna, Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, perform with a well-honed and solid power - always in the groove from years of experience and mutual inspiration. Started as a side project during their Jefferson Airplane days, the constant, the very definition of Hot Tuna, has always been Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady. The two boyhood pals have never wavered in one of the most enduring friendships in Rock history. From their days playing together as teenagers in the Washington, DC area, through years of inventive psychedelic rock in San Francisco (1996 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees), to their current acoustic and electric blues sound, no one has more consistently led American music for the last 50 years than Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, the founders and continuing core members of Hot Tuna. At the 2016 Grammys, Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Friday, June 4 at 8 p.m.

Tickets on Sale Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m. at Kingcenter.com

All tickets $63.00 (inclusive of fees)

This is a socially distanced event and follows current health and safety guidelines

For information on the King Center's safety measures visit: kingcenter.com/health-safety.

The King Center and Elko Concerts will present Bruce In The USA on Saturday, May 8, 8 p.m. Much more than just another tribute... Bruce In The USA is a high-energy, note-perfect, and visually accurate musical experience of a Bruce Springsteen & The E St. Band show. Matt Ryan, from the World Famous "Legends In Concert" cast, began playing the Springsteen character in 2000, in Legends "full scale" Las Vegas show. The great success in the famous Las Vegas show brought him to performances across the world, eventually evolving his character into the Bruce In The USA show. The Bruce In The USA Band consists of seasoned world class professional musicians. The show has hosted musicians from such acts/bands as Queen/Paul Rogers, Meatloaf, Blue Oyster Cult, Hall and Oats, Joe Cocker, The Ojays, Aretha Franklin, David Cassidy, The Temptations, Slash... and so many more. This high end, powerhouse, band has taken this genre of performance art to a whole new level, making it the World's #1 Tribute to the E Street Band's musical legacy. Bruce In The USA has been met with critical acclaim, from the Stone Pony, large theaters, and Performance Art Centers across the country, as well as corporate events spanning across the globe for over a decade. Sell-out crowds are on their feet from the first song to the last.

BRUCE IN THE U.S.A.

Saturday, May 8, 8 p.m.

Tickets on Sale now!

All tickets $49.75 (inclusive of fees)

Tickets may be purchased by visiting kingcenter.com or by calling the King Center Ticket Office at 321.242.2219. Ticket office hours are Monday, Wednesday, & Friday, Noon - 6pm