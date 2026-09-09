The Ensemble Company to Join WOMEN+ ON THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY Movement

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The Ensemble Company, the repertory theatre company in residence at Imagine Performing Arts Center, will participate in a monumental event this fall, coinciding with the publication of a new anthology of plays from Theatre Communications Group in a partnership with the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in Vermont and the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize–the largest and oldest international playwriting prize celebrating women+ playwrights.

Women+ on the Edge of Democracy sets out to form a collective portrait of a nation in doubt and transformation, seen through the eyes of women+ playwrights from around the world and from across the political spectrum. Pulitzer, Tony, and Emmy winners and Olivier and Oscar nominees have responded to the questions: What is the current state of democracy in America? What can history, global context, or futurism offer us in this pivotal moment?

'Theatre has always given us a space to wrestle with the most urgent questions of our time, and Women+ on the Edge of Democracy brings together an extraordinary group of playwrights doing exactly that,' said Alisha Tonsic, co-executive director of Theatre Communications Group, which is also the publisher of American Theatre, in a statement. 'TCG is proud to collaborate on the publication of this collection and ensure these works reach theatres and communities across the country at a moment when civic gathering, questioning, and imagining together feel especially vital.'

The Ensemble Company will be part of the nationwide event, which will consist of readings of plays from the anthology, in all 50 states. The presentations, which must take place between October 23rd and November 3rd, are meant to inspire civic action prior to the pivotal midterm elections. The Ensemble Company's presentations will be held at their home at Imagine Performing Arts Center, located at 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd, Oviedo, FL 32765, at 1:00pm on Saturday, October 31, 2026 and 6:00pm on Sunday, November 1, 2026. These presentations are free. The anthology–which features dramaturgy by Martine Kei Green-Rogers, Sarah Mantell, Amrita Ramanan, Zeina Salame, Jenny Worton, and Rachel Burttram Powers–will be available for pre-order in September, and will be published on November 3, 2026.

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