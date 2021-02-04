The Brevard Symphony Orchestra Presents Susan Egan THE BELLE OF BROADWAY Live in Concert

The Brevard Symphony Orchestra will present "The Belle of Broadway" starring Broadway star and Tony-nominee Susan Egan LIVE IN CONCERT on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Performances are at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm at the King Center in Melbourne. Patrons should contact the King Center Box Office directly to purchase tickets (321.242.2219).

Susan Egan is a Tony-nominated Broadway star and BSO favorite! She headlined on Broadway in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Cabaret, and as Disney's original 'Belle' in Beauty and the Beast. Animation fans love her as 'Meg' in Hercules, 'Lin' in Spirited Away, "Rose Quartz/Pink Diamond" on Steven Universe, and more. She's appeared in countless films and TV shows and has headlined with more than 50 orchestras, including the National Symphony, Hong Kong Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, and Chicago Symphony. She is currently touring with Broadway Princess Party, a concert and company she created with Broadway peers Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed, and Benjamin Rauhala.

In keeping with current CDC guidelines and King Center policy, audience seating will be socially distanced and everyone in attendance will be required to wear face coverings while in the building. The musicians of the BSO will also be seated in a socially distanced configuration. String players and percussionists will be masked at all times. Members of the woodwind and brass sections will wear masks when they are not playing.

Because of lessened capacity due to social distancing, it is possible that some seating areas may be filled by subscribers and not available for individual purchase. If available, tickets will start at $19 for the afternoon performance and $29 for the evening performance. Tickets to all live performances at the King Center may be purchased by phone (321.242.2219) or at KingCenter.com.

The Brevard Symphony Orchestra is the only fully-professional orchestra in Brevard County. Many of Central Florida's finest classical musicians play with the BSO. For more information regarding the Brevard Symphony Orchestra, please visit BrevardSymphony.com or call 321.345.5052.