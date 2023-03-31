The Bell is Tolling at the Athens Theatre With THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

For nearly two centuries, Victor Hugo's novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, has captured the imaginations of readers all over the globe. Set in one of the most recognizable buildings ever created, the story follows the trials and tribulations of the outcast bell ringer, Quasimodo, as he navigates through a world of colorful characters filled with lust, deceit, and revenge.

From April 14th - May 7th, the musical, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, at the Athens Theatre will whisk audience members to a magical world of passion and adventure with rousing melodies that take flight and soar high above the cobbled streets of 15th century Paris. With a book by Peter Parnell, music by Disney Composer Alan Menken, and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, audience members will travel to a marvelous world of fervor and adventure.

The role of the sole inhabitant of the dark and mysterious bell tower is played by Robert Justin Dresner. Dresner's notable past credits include Sebastian in The Thing About Men, King Arthur in Camelot, Max in The Royale, and Toad in A Year with Frog and Toad. Making her Athens debut is Adriana Aquino Andino embracing the role of the alluring and enchanting Esmeralda. She has previously performed regionally in A Chorus Line (Diana), Cabaret (Lulu),and On Your Feet! the Musical (Ensemble).

The role of the debonair Captain Phoebus is played by Christopher DeJongh who was last seen on the Athens stage as Lonny in Rock of Ages, Charlie in Kinky Boots, Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, Peter in Bare: A Pop Opera and Jerry in The Full Monty. The role of the sinister Fr. Claude Frollo is being embodied by Athens' Facility Manager and tremendous theatrical shapeshifter, Alan Ware. Ware, a recent regional Broadway World award winner for his hilarious hijinks in CLUE, was last seen tumbling down the stairs amid sardines in last month's Noises Off. His past performances include Cabaret, Sweeney Todd, Addams Family, Scrooge!, Les Misérables, and so many more!

The musical's splendidly lofty score is brought to life thanks to a remarkable live choir (pulling double duty as gargoyles and statues!) directed by Bert Rodriguez (who works extensively as a musical director in the region). Some recent shows under his music direction include In the Heights, And the World Goes Round', A Chorus Line, On Your Feet, Beauty and the Beast, Marie and Rosetta and Broadbend. The production is directed and choreographed by Mayme Paul. Her Previous shows at the Athens include Young Frankenstein, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, Chicago, Singin in the Rain, Into the Woods, The Fantasticks, and Gypsy. The grand set designed by Michael Brewer is crafted by Tori Oakes and Bonnie Sprung. The magnificent costumes are designed by Athens' own crafty clothier, Tamara Marke-Lares

This April, be prepared to descend upon the Île de la Cité as Hugo's powerful tale of yearning, devotion, and passion takes the stage at the Athens Theatre! Be sure to join them for their traditional opening night champagne toast on Friday, April 14th! Tickets for all shows along with more information can be found at www.AthensDeLand.com or by calling the Box Office at 386-736-1500. Box Office hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 1:00-5:00 pm and 1½ hours before live performances.