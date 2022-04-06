The Athens Theatre to Stage RAGTIME

From April 15-May 8 visit the arrival of America's 20th Century as the historic Athens Theatre turns the clocks back to a nation expanding its American Dream to include both millions of recently arrived European immigrants and newly northern black families all in search of better lives while the old, white establishment adjusts its own ideas of who they might become as Americans.

Based on E.L. Doctorow's riveting, award-winning novel, this 4-times-Tony-winning musical masterpiece's 30 ragtime, jazz, gospel, and ballad songs pulsate as the story weaves together (into a previously unthinkable pattern) the lives of an upper-class, conflicted, house wife and her family; a courageous, love-struck, Harlem pianist, his "girl" Sarah, and their son; and an impoverished but enterprising Jewish immigrant and his daughter. Confronting history's timeless conflicts of wealth and poverty, unity and prejudice, optimism and despair, these families and their problems and hopes, desires and needs still (a hundred and twenty years later) resonate with Americans like you and me.

With 34 of Central Florida's finest voices on stage celebrating some of the most inspired melodies in musical theatre history, many may come for the captivatingly syncopated music that provided the soundscape to the dawn of America's last century-but all will leave a little changed, touched by the light of something beginning, and inspired by Ragtime.

The Athens Theatre invites hearing impaired audiences to enjoy the special ASL interpreted performance on Friday, April 29th.

Located in Downtown DeLand, the Athens Theatre has instituted extensive precautions to ensure the safety of actors and audiences. Tickets for Ragtime are priced from $12 to $31. To purchase tickets in advance or to find out more specific information about dates, times, and safety precautions, visit the Athens Theatre website online at www.AthensDeLand.com. If you are looking to purchase socially distant seating or tickets in the ASL interpreter location, contact the Box Office at (386) 736-1500 or at boxoffice@AthensDeLand.com and they will be able to find you the perfect spot. Box Office hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 1:00 - 5:00 pm and 1½ hours before live performances and voicemails are received daily.

Pictured: The lives of Mother (Becca Southworth), Sarah (Athena Jean-Étienne), Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Kadesh Lewis), and Tateh (Gavin Waid) unexpectedly collide and are forever changed.

Photo Credits: Mike Kitaif