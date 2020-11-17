The Athens Theatre Presents PLAID TIDINGS

Performance run Saturday, November 28th through December 20th.

This year, more than usual, it feels like the world could use a serious dose of Holiday spirit-and the Athens Theatre is ready to deliver Central Florida a jolly remedy for your blues! Plaid Tidings is a splendiferous show for every age, filled to the brim with songs of the season, tap-danced tunes, and gobs of giggles!

As the show begins, audiences discover that the comedic doo-wop quartet of Jinx, Frankie, Smudge, and Sparky are actually angels who have returned to Earth for a second chance at "making it big" after a freak accident caused their demise on the night of February 9, 1964, while the Beatles appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show. The spirited songsters set out to uncover the purpose of their heavenly charge--and while reminiscing about perfect past performances they realize just how much it meant to bring joy and music to their fans. The melodious men set forth to create a Holiday special to spread cozy cheer for all to hear!

Audiences can look forward to a hysterical version of an Ed Sullivan variety show featuring The Chipmunks, The Vienna Boys' Choir, and The Rockettes-all in flawless four-part-harmony featuring amusingly altered Holiday favorites like "White Christmas," "The Carol of the Belles," "Twas the Nite B4," "I'll be Home for Christmas," and a hilarious calypso tune with "in excelsis da-a-ay-o" serving as a refrain.

With Director Trevor Southworth pulling the marionettes' strings and Laura Mansoori choreographing each catchy tune, every actor and character gets a chance to shine. Chris deJongh (most recently featured on the Athens' stage as Henry in The Fantasticks, Rooster in Annie, and Sammy in The Wedding Singer) will dazzle as Frankie-the group leader and crooning second-tenor. While on mandatory break from performing on cruise ships, Joey Herr will be making his Athens Theatre debut performance as Sparky-the doo-wop group's baritone cut-up. David Coalter was last seen on the Athens' stage during 9 to 5 and will deliver laughs as Jinx, the quartet's shy and reserved tenor-who occasionally gets nose bleeds when he has to sing really high. Rounding out this plaid clad group is their worry-wart bass, Smudge, brought to life by Nate Elliott who has played numerous roles DeLand's historic stage including his unforgettable Don Lockwood (Singin' in the Rain), Spider (Jekyll and Hyde), and Ted Hanover (Holiday Inn).

The Athens Theatre invites you to join the harmonious Plaid Tidings quartet and live band as they spread joy and rekindle the flame of holiday spirit Saturday, November 28th through December 20th! The historic Athens Theatre has taken numerous precautions to ensure the safety of its patrons, staff, volunteers, and actors and is located in Downtown DeLand with tickets priced from $11 to $30. To purchase your tickets in advance or find out more specific information about dates, times, and safety precautions, visit the Athens Theatre website online at www.AthensDeLand.com or call the Box Office at (386) 736-1500. Box Office hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 1:00 - 5:00 pm and 1½ hours before live performances.

